Marvel's Black Panther Just Got a Surprising New Power

Black Panther has a new ability that's tied to the rare metal Vibranium. War has broken out in Wakanda in the pages of Ultimate Black Panther, as Moon Knight (Ra and Khonshu) have build an army of worshippers who would do anything for them, even give up their lives. Black Panther has gathered allies of his own, with the freedom fighters Killmonger and Storm joining him alongside Queen Okoye and his sister Shuri. The newest issue of Ultimate Black Panther opens with a violent fight between both sides, and its outcome looks to change Black Panther while also providing him with a new weapon to help him stop this war in its tracks.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Ultimate Black Panther #8. Continue reading at your own risk!

Ultimate Black Panther #8 comes from the creative team of Bryan Hill, Stefano Caselli, David Curiel, and VC's Cory Petit. This fight that we referenced above looks to be going Black Panther's way, until one of Moon Knight's larger foot soldiers steps up to challenge the King of Wakanda. The soldier wields a blade that's glowing the same green color as the artifact Black Panther found buried deep underneath Wakanda. We've learned that this element runs counter to Vibranium. After Black Panther is stabbed in the leg by the blade, he begins to scream and have strange visions as his Vibranium armor begins to break on his body.

Some of the visions Black Panther witnesses are two planets colliding, and what's possibly Vibranium falling to Earth. A naked T'Challa comes across a piece of Vibranium, and once he picks it up he lets out a scream and starts transforming into an actual black panther. He then awakens in a medical bed next to Okoye, who is looking after him. T'Challastates that he can feel the Vibranium, as if it could breathe on its own. It sings to him. He tells Okoye to hold the blade out in front of her, and T'Challa opens his hand, closes his eyes, and guides the blade into his hand.

(Photo: T'Challa displays his ability to communicate with Vibranium in Ultimate Black Panther #8 - Marvel Comics)

The answer to what power Black Panther has gained remains a mystery for now. It's almost like T'Challa has a version of The Force from the Star Wars franchise, and can now speak to and communicate with Vibranium. "We have built a kingdom on a power we do not understand," T'Challa tells Okoye. "And until we truly undertand Vibranium, Khonshu has the advantage."

Ultimate Black Panther #8 also features Killmonger and Storm on the hunt for the Sorcerer Supreme, who may be Doctor Strange. T'Challa has sent Killmonger and Storm off to find someone to help him understand Vibranium and the mystical elements at play. The duo find someone in Eastern Europe, and after roughing him up, he reveals that he'll tell them "where you can find the Sorcerer Supreme."

Ultimate Black Panther #8 is on sale now from Marvel Comics.