EXCLUSIVE: Get Your First Look At Doctor Star #2, Mata Hari #3, And Vinegar Teeth #4 Covers

Dark Horse has a slew of anticipated new books coming this April and now you can get a first look at their gorgeous covers.

The first two covers are from Doctor Star & The Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows: From The World of Black Hammer #2. Each one offers a very different vibe, as the first offers a rather chaotic scene between Doctor Star, a massive monster, and a sick patient on a hospital bed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second is the polar opposite, showing Doctor Star standing next to a telescope with the doctor in much better spirits.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7140]

Also featured in the preview is the lovely cover to Mata Hari #3, which features a snapshot of her journey from the Dutch East Indies to the streets of Paris. Last but not least is the cover to Vinegar Teeth #4, which brings the action-packed series to a close.

You can view all of the covers in the gallery, and the official descriptions have been listed below.

Doctor Star & The Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows: From the World of Black Hammer #2 (of 4)

Jeff Lemire (W), Max Fiumara (A/cover), Dave Stewart (C) JG Jones (Variant cover)

On sale Apr 4

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Astral crime fighter Doctor Star discovers a sprawling alien city that desperately needs his help to defend itself against a powerful intergalactic space monster!

Ties directly into the Eisner-Award winning Black Hammer comic books series and is written by main writer Jeff Lemire.

Mata Hari #3 (of 5)

Emma Beeby (W), Ariela Kristantina (A/Cover), and Pat Masioni (C)

On sale Apr 18

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

“From Lady MacLeod to Lady Godiva. Mata Hari looks back at the death and despair that ravaged her life as a wife and young mother in the Dutch East Indies. After a few short years she leaves it all behind, changes her name, and heads to Paris, joining the Cirque. Mata Hari is born, and the world hasn’t seen anything like her before.

For mature readers.”

Vinegar Teeth #4 (of 4)

Damon Gentry (W), Troy Nixey (W/A/Cover), Michelle Madsen (C)

On sale Apr 18

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

“Chaos breaks loose in Brick City as a horrific space monster reigns terror on the streets. Only Detective Buckle and sidekick Vinegar Teeth can put an end to this madness in this final conclusion to the cult horror series.”

Doctor Star & The Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows: From the World of Black Hammer #2 lands in comic shops on April 4, while Mata Hari #3 and Vinegar Teeth #4 hit shops on April 18.