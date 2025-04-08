Gun Honey Spinoff Heat Seeker Exposed Reveals Tantalizing First Look (Exclusive)

The Gun Honey Universe continues to grow with another spinoff starring Dahlia Racers. Celebrated crime author Charles Ardai and his Hard Case Crime imprint have found a home at Titan Comics, with several volumes of Gun Honey delivering hit after hit. The success of Gun Honey has spawned a sister title in Heat Seeker, featuring Joanna Tan’s fiery ex-girlfriend Dahlia Racers. ComicBook has highlighted previous Heat Seeker titles, and today we bring you an inside look at the next one, which promises to be even more daring and sexier than its predecessors.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Heat Seeker Exposed: A Gun Honey Series #1 by writer Charles Ardai and artist Ace Continuado. The pages find Dahlia being chased on a subway train. Dahlia gets a warning from Gun Honey, so she sheds her disguise and tries to evade her pursuer by climbing the train. Dahlia jumps from one train to another, crashing through a window on the second. “That was too close. Even for me,” Dahlia says to herself. “And I have a feeling it’s not the last close call I’ve got coming.”

We also have a host of covers for Heat Seeker Exposed: A Gun Honey Series #1 to show off. They include covers by Artgerm, Lucio Parrillo, Brao, Des Taylor, Yasmin, and a photo cover featuring cosplayer Grace McClung. All the covers show Dahlia Racers in provocative poses wearing her trademark green and long red hair — at least, when she’s wearing any clothing.

HEAT SEEKER: EXPOSED: A GUN HONEY SERIES #1

(W) Charles Ardai

(A) Ace Continuado

Publisher: Hard Case Crime (imprint of Titan Comics)

FC, 32pp, $4.99 On Sale June 4, 2025

THE BEST-SELLING GUN HONEY SPIN-OFF IS BACK

When a relentless investigative reporter threatens to expose her criminal activities, mistress of misdirection Dahlia Racers needs to disappear – from the reporter, the police, and her own former clients who want to silence her… permanently! Gun Honey universe praised by celebrated crime writers ED BRUBAKER, MAX ALLAN COLLINS & DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI!

COVER A: ARTGERM

COVER B: LUCIO PARRILLO

COVER C: BRÄO NUDE BAGGED ($10)

COVER D: DES TAYLOR

COVER E: PHOTO FEATURING COSPLAYER GRACE MCCLUNG

COVER F: FOIL ARTGERM TRADE ($14.99)

COVER G: FOIL LUCIO PARRILLO VIRGIN ($14.99)

COVER H: UNIQUE BLIND BAG ($10)

COVER I: YASMINE NUDE BAGGED ($10)

Gun Honey was 2021’s #1 best-selling non-premier comic, and a TV series is now in development by Piller/Segan (Haven, The Dead Zone) and Malaysia-based Double Vision (The Bridge). The crime series has been praised by comic book noir masters including Ed Brubaker, Max Allan Collins, and Duane Swierczynski, with Brubaker calling it, “The finest kind of pulp noir.”

Heat Seeker Exposed: A Gun Honey Series #1 goes on sale June 4th. You can get your pre-orders fulfilled at the Titan Comics website here.