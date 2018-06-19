Exclusive First Look: Valiant Entertainment’s Ninja-K #11

Valiant Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the solicitation text and cover for Ninja-K #11, due in stores on September 12.

The issue begins a new storyline, titled “Fallout,” and provides a new status quo as Ninjak deals with the fallout of his battle with the Coalition and squares off against The Eternal Warrior.

Videos by ComicBook.com

…I mean, yeah, you can see that in Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe, but who doesn’t love Eternal Warrior when written by somebody like Christos Gage?

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7469]You can check it out below.

NINJA-K #11

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

Cover A by KANO

Cover B by LEO COLAPIETRO

Ninja Programme Variant by ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

NEW ARC! NEW JUMPING-ON POINT! “FALLOUT” – PART 1!



The Coalition may have been defeated…but the mission’s not over yet! Now, Ninjak must use all the super-spy skills at his disposal to save Gilad from the clutches of his friend’s erstwhile nemesis, the Dying One. But stopping an immortal genius – especially one armed with the full might of the Eternal Warrior – is a fight that not even MI6’s best and brightest secret agent can prepare for!

It’s a face-off between fist and steel as acclaimed writer Christos Gage (Netflix’s Daredevil) and spectacular artist Roberto de la Torre (THE DEATH-DEFYING DR. MIRAGE) bring “FALLOUT” to Colin King’s doorstep!

$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On Sale SEPTEMBER 12th