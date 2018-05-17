Exclusive Preview: Nothing Is As It Seems In ‘Incognegro: Renaissance’ #4

Zane’s got his hands full in Dark Horse Comics‘ Incognegro: Renaissance and things get even crazier in issue #4.

It’s up to Zane to get to the bottom of this murder mystery, and as you can see in our exclusive preview of issue #4, he’ll have to avoid the cops to make it happen. It helps that he has an ally, but having a femme fatal for an ally presents its own share of dangers.

Oh, and Zane also learns a valuable lesson here, which is to always carry a pair of Jackson or Hamiltons with you at all times, regardless of whether you know the secret password or not.

You can check out the exclusive preview in the gallery, and the official description can be found below.

“Under attack, Zane Pinchback and his femme fatale are forced to flee for their lives, taking refuge in each other’s arms. Going underground Uptown, they return to Harlem to find the last pieces of the puzzle. To survive, Zane must peel back the facade of Roaring Twenties New York, and stare directly into the truth under its surface. For mature readers.”

Not caught up with the series yet? You can find the official description for Incognegro: Renaissance #1 below.

“When a black writer is found dead at a scandalous interracial party in 1920s’ New York, Harlem’s cub reporter Zane Pinchback is the only one determined to solve the murder. Zane must go “Incognegro” for the first time, using his light appearance to pass as a white man to find the true killer, in this prequel miniseries to the critically acclaimed Vertigo graphic novel, now available in a special new 10th Anniversary Edition.”

“With a cryptic manuscript as his only clue, and a mysterious and beautiful woman as the murder’s only witness, Zane finds himself on the hunt through the dark and dangerous streets of “roaring twenties” Harlem in search for justice.”

“A page-turning thriller of racial divide, INCOGNEGRO: RENAISSANCE explores segregation, secrets and self-image as our race-bending protagonist penetrates a world where he feels stranger than ever before.”

Incognegro: Renaissance #4 hits comic stores on May 23.