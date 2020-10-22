Valiant Team Teases Upcoming Releases and 2021 Publishing Slate (Exclusive)

✖

If you think back to back to January or February, this year was shaping up to be a record year for many comic publishers, including those at Valiant Entertainment. At the time, the Valiant team was preparing to roll-out plenty of announcements coinciding with the big-screen release of Vin Diesel's Bloodshot. Then the pandemic happened — not only did Bloodshot have to shift to a VOD release, but Diamond temporarily halted all distribution, pushing Valiant's plans back until late in the year.

In fact, most of those plans now won't now start unfolding until well into 2021 as the publisher works on a new slate of releases featuring some of the biggest names the company's worked with in quite some time. Earlier this month, it was revealed Valiant plans on bringing back Peter Stancheck in the self-titled The Harbinger series from Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Robbi Rodriguez — and that's only the tip of the iceberg.

One of the major releases of the new year will be The Final Witness from Ray Fawkes, Jeremy Haun, and Clayton Cowles, introducing an all-new hero into the Valiant Universe. According to the book's synopsis, the title will be the first to launch the world into a neo-noir tale as the book's protagonist hunts down a superpowered serial killer.

As Valiant senior editor Heather Antos tells us, it's always wise to remember the characters in the Valiant Universe aren't always good or evil, as gray areas can be present in most titles. "There's this stereotype about superhero comics – that the good guys will always prevail, villains are evil and mustache-twirling, and that nobody stays dead forever," Antos says.

"But in the Valiant Universe dead means dead, and just because someone starts out a good guy doesn't mean their story ends with them being a superhero – and that's what makes the Valiant Universe so exciting. We are a universe of consequences – each action, each story, has impact," she adds.

Then comes Max Bemis' Valiant debut with Savage #1. Featuring the return of Kevin Sauvage, the title brings forth another titles that shows Valiant's versatility from one character to the next.

"The Valiant Universe has something to offer everyone," senior editor Lysa Hawkins tells us. "And are we teen-friendly? Yes, we are. So, the question becomes, why NOT pick up a Valiant comic? Now is the perfect time."

Before long comes Cullen Bunn's long-awaited take on Shadowman, a book that was initially set for release this past summer. Due to various coronavirus-related delays, the title relaunch will now take place in Spring 2021 barring any further scheduling shifts. As Bunn himself tells us, it's going to be a completely fresh take on the beloved Valiant character.

Though it will be something audiences have never seen, Bunn says his run with Jon Davis-Hunt will very much pay tribute to the stories that have come before it.

"This is a new approach to Shadowman," Bunn says. "While it follows the material that has already been published, I wanted this book to be easily accessible to new readers. You don’t need to know anything about the character to enjoy this series. What’s more, every issue, while part of a bigger storyline, presents a complete story that will give you everything you need to jump on board and come along for the ride."

Of course, we'd be remiss to not mention Jeff Parker and Javier Pulido's Ninjak relaunch. Though it's yet to be solicited or receive a release date, it's another major launch Valiant has on its plate for 2021.

"It’s amazing to be involved with Valiant’s vibrant shared universe," Valiant newcomer David Wohl says. "I love that we can look at the big picture, across all of our books, and pay attention to how an event that happens in X-O Manowar or Harbinger or new projects we have down the road will have ramifications that could eventually be seen across our whole line of books."

In addition to the aforementioned new titles, several current runs will continue deep into 2021, if not beyond. That includes Dan Abnett's and Juan Jose Ryp's beloved Rai series and X-O Manowar and Bloodshot from Dennis Hopeless and Emilio Laiso.

"To me, as an editor, and more importantly as a fan, that’s one of the factors that makes our universe so special," Wohl concludes. "And seeing what we have in store for 2021, and how all the elements build on our plans for 2022, is quite exhilarating to be a part of."