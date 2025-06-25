All the Killers in Exquisite Corpses, Ranked by Likeliness of Survival

Exquisite Corpses is a new horror series from Image Comicsby Michael Walsh and James Tynion IV. With an amazing concept and following a Battle Royale situation, Exquisite Corpses released with in bang in it’s giant-sized debut. To sum it up, 12 killers are dropped into a town that is closed off from help on Halloween night with one goal: be the last killer standing and your employer wins. What do their employers win? The ultimate prize of becoming the shadow leaders of the United States for the next four years. 12 different families from different states hire the best serial killers in the state with the promise of wiping their record. Closed off from the internet, phone signals, and help from the outside world, the killers make their moves until one remains.

Now after the release of the second issue, we’ve decided to rank all of the killers on their likeliness of survival. Most of this is speculative, though some of the selections on the list have already been killed. With our first two players down, they will naturally be the first two to make this ranking near the bottom. In addition to the theories, we will go over the weapon they were given, who the were killed by, and what states they reside from. With all of the rules out of the way, we begin our list.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Exquisite Corpses.

12) Leopold Strong

Leopold Strong is the hammer-based killer from North Carolina and is the first one out of the game. Upon finding his first would-be victim, Strong was shot at point blank range by Massachusetts’s The Lone Gunman. Strong was not given anytime to shine as someone had to be the first to go. He may have drawn the shortest straw in the luck department but he’ll be remembered most as first blood.

While Strong was killed first some of his stats include being the most physically imposing as well as having 23 confirmed kills. We do not know much of anything about Strong but we could always learn more during flashbacks. Alternatively the book has announced a tie in trading-card game, and while ot much is known at the moment but we could learn more on him there.

11) The Congregation

The most recent kill on the list is The Congregation. Perhaps the grossest looking killer on our list, New Hampshire’s The Congregation is armed with a knife and a confirmed kill list of 39 kills. In addition to looking gross he has his victims faces stitched onto his body as a way to remember his victims, hence the name as a sort of collective memory of the dead. He was murdered by the hands of Pretty Boy, who did not use his weapon of choice, the axe.

With his time not being as short as Strong’s, before his death we did get a closer look into what he was like as a character. The Congregation was far and away a very disturbed individual hearing voices telling him to kill. It’s not known at the time if he’s just imagining the voices or if he can actually hear them, the latter of which would suggest something supernatural at play.

10) Nurse Pete

Nurse Pete is our prediction for the next one to die. With poison as his weapon and an unknown kill count, Virginia’s Nurse Pete may be one of the more deadly killers on the list but not a practical one. Pete may be the most realistic as well but I doubt his ability to poison people will work as well as it would be as a nurse blending in at a hospital. It appears he will try to infiltrate the hospital in Oak Valley where this year’s games take place but it appears the EMTs are onto his ulterior motives.

9) G4m3r_Kid + Calvin

Another in our list of very likely to be killed soon is G4MER_KID and his drone Calvin. Mainly the Kid, but you get the idea. Due to how young the Kid is, I don’t think he’s going to last that long compared to some of the other creeps lurking around and he will be an easy target for the other killers. The Connecticut native wields electricity as his weapon through his app-controlled killing drone, Calvin. Even with the drone, I don’t think Calvin or his drone are meant to last that long.

While he most likely is not surviving, I could honestly see whoever kills the Kid will use the drone as a trophy, bonus weapon. Be it from flying around spying on other targets and just getting a quick kill in a tight spot, that feels like a stronger possibility as opposed to G4MER_KID surviving the night. Even more strong is the possibility of whoever gets the drone after would rack up more kills than the Kid’s measly nine kills.

8) Layla Blaze

Delaware’s Layla Blaze is a pyromaniac hellbent on burning any victim that gets in her way and that is where I believe her downfall will happen. With the nature of fire being unpredictable as it usually is, I could see it taking her life as opposed to any other killer getting to her. That being said she holds an impressive 335 kills.

If her own weapon isn’t what would take her out, I believe it could be an entry a few spots ahead on our list which I will explain in a moment. Either way that could be the case or she could always take out another killer with her flame and take as many people down with her. While we’ve seen very little of her, she’s bound to have more than a few screws loose.

7) Recluse

Recluse hails from Rhode Island and wields the rope as her weapon. She’s one of the few killers we’ve actually seen a bit of, albeit mainly just lurking around in the trees. Recluse appears to wait patiently and trap her victims in razor wire traps as the final means of death. It may seem impractical but 64 kills do add up after a while in her favor it would seem.

Most of my predictions have not guessed who would take out who, but I can easily see Recluse trapping and killing G4MER_KID and stealing his weapon to look for new trap spots. Recluse appears to have an impressive ability to hide super well and I can imagine that would help but I’m not sure razor wire would be the one to win the game.

6) Slater

Explosives and Maryland go hand in hand if you’re Slater. With another high kill count of 124, Slater may have another unique opportunity on his hands. Similar to Recluse, Slater could have plenty of places that he can plant explosives and could potentially take out others killer at any moment.

Going back to what I mentioned in Layla’s case, I feel Slater could set up a trap near Layla and with the unpredictability of her fire she could accidentally set off one of Slater’s explosives killing both of them with a two in one combo. Slater has a strong capacity for taking out more than a few killers but I could also see him strapping a bomb to his body and blowing up another just as easily if he were caught, especially if he were to get caught in a razor wire net.

5) Rascal Randy

New Jersey strangler Rascal Randy is perhaps the wild card of the list. With 19 kills, Rascal Randy is a nobody running around in a mascot costume armed with just his hands as a means to kill. But due to some of the marketing and with the look alone, Randy has the makings of a poster boy of the series and for that alone I could see him surviving a little bit longer than the others.

With his only weapon being his hands, I can see that also being his downfall to the picks that precede him. Hands are a perfect natural weapon, but compared to swords and a gun? He’s not gonna make it far.

4) Pretty Boy

Born in Georgia, Pretty Boy is the charismatic axe murderer of the game. He is one of two to actually kill another killer on the list, in his case The Congregation. Pretty Boy seems to be open and personable which is just as deadly as his axe. What makes him this high on our list? His personality will take him far in the game, giving him the opportunity to take out more killers as he goes.

As much as his personality is his secondary weapon, and is almost definitely which gets him to this spot on the list it’s also what will be his downfall. He’ll think of himself more than everyone else and from there is exactly when he will get killed when he least expects it. But not without seriously injuring and killing some of the other players.

3) Lady Carolina

Directly from the family in power in South Carolina and training herself to use arrows for the past year or so, Lady Carolina takes our number three spot. With the lowest kill count of seven, Carolina seem the most different than everyone else. Fighting for her family to win the game rather than being a cold blooded serial killer, she may be one of the only sympathetic killers of the list. While almost certainly showing a different level of insanity than the others she might also see the game as cleansing the world and taking out the other killers as a noble duty, in a twisted sense.

Her downfall goes back to her very low kill count and, frankly, hubris. With what we’ve learned of her, she will believe herself to be the winner and rejoin her family in the seats of power for the next four years, that will sadly most likely not be the case. Similar to Pretty Boy but with at the time of writing more sympathy points, it will be her undoing at the end of the game.

2) The Fox Mask Killer

Our pick for the last to die is The Fox Mask Killer, hailing from New York and armed with the sword. Fox has a lot of the same attributes mentioned with Randy at spot five, but I think she may last a bit longer for a few reasons. For starters she has already been on a lot of the covers for the first issue, making her something of a “face”for the series. Add to that being armed with one of the arguably better weapons in the game, she could honestly make it pretty far taking out a lot of people before she would get close to the end.

1) The Lone Gunman

Never bring a sword to a gunfight and that’s one of the reasons I’m picking The Lone Gunman from Massachusetts as the winner of the first game. Whether it’s his military experience or the fact that he’s the man with the gun if you’ve read the first issue it’s destined to be him. He’s the surrogate for the audience on where we learn the plot of the story and has history of his own as well as carrying on the legacy of the gold mask on top of everything. Not only is he fighting for Massachusetts to win, but also for his own freedom as well.

