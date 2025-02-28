Gargoyles Fans Won’t Believe This New Character’s Tragic Connection to Demona

Dynamite Entertainment and Disney’s collaboration continues this spring with a new Gargoyles comic that will shock fans when it introduces an all-new character. While fans have been able to re-experience the Gargoyles animated series on Disney+, there have also been new comics from Dynamite that have helped to continue the Gargoyles saga in new and exciting ways. In May, the next iteration of Gargoyles continues with Gargoyles: Demona. The epic event series will jump to five key points in Demona’s past, which spans thousands of years while the Manhattan Clan cast was frozen as statues. Fans will also get to meet Angelika, Demona’s other mysterious, forgotten daughter, for the first time.

Gargoyles: Demona features original show veteran Frank Paur and his fellow showrunner and supervising producer Greg Weisman. Frank Paur is an accomplished animator and director who played a pivotal role in the original show’s run as joint showrunner alongside Weisman, in addition to contributions to others like X-Men: Evolution and Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. This will be his first mainstream interior comics work, flowing from an idea he pitched to Greg and the pair proceeded to cook up together, alongside editor Nate Cosby, return of SLG era colorist Robby Bevard, and the teams at Dynamite and Disney.

Gargoyles fans are already familiar with Angela, Goliath and Demona’s daughter from the animated series. But now they’ll meet Angelika, who doesn’t possess the same immortality as her mother. Gargoyles: Demona will feature the duo’s lives intertwined at various stages in both beautiful and tragic ways. What happens when a mother is frozen by time and is forced to watch her daughter age past her? As the series reaches its conclusion, fans will get to see how Angelika and Angela compare, as well as the larger tragedy of Demona’s life.

Preview pages show Demona facing off with the Gargoyles, as well as a quiet moment between Angela and Hudson from their home in New York City.

“Demona has a thousand years’ worth of backstory that our other leads flat-out don’t have,” said writer Greg Weisman. “That creates a lot of opportunities for storytelling — and we have a monumental story to tell!”

The first issue flashes all the way back to shortly after the year 994 amidst the “Dark Ages,” starting Demona’s quest for vengeance against Canmore that will last for centuries. The new storyline will get a preview with a prologue in Dynamite’s Free Comic Book Day release on Saturday, May 3rd.

Dynamite launched a new Gargoyles series in 2023 with Greg Weisman joined by superstar artist George Kambadais. The first six issues “reintroduces the Manhattan Clan, a Gargoyles family newly dedicated to their mission of defending humanity in modern-day New York. But even though their commitmentis are strong, their bonds are about to be tested to the limit when nefarious factions from all across the world attempt to steal that rarest, most preciousof possessions… an unhatched Gargoyle egg!”

A live-action reboot of Gargoyles is reportedly in the works at Disney+, though there hasn’t been any updates since initial reports came out in 2023.

Gargoyles: Demona #1 features variant covers by Frank Paur, Meghan Hetrick, Jae Lee, and Mark Spears. The first issue goes on sale in May. Let us know your thoughts on Demona’s other daughter Angelika in the comments below!