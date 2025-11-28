Felicia Teams Up With Daredevil in Black Cat #6 First Look (Exclusive)

Felicia “Black Cat” Hardy returned to the Marvel Universe earlier this year with a brand-new solo series, bringing the fan-favorite character back into the spotlight in as the beloved thief entered her most daring era yet: hero. It’s been a wild journey for Felicia thus far, one with some ups and downs, but cats have nine lives and Felicia isn’t out of the game just yet. Going on sale January 14, 2026, Black Cat #6 will see Felicia face her biggest challenge yet, but she might just have a little help from one Daredevil — and ComicBook has the exclusive first look.

Written by G. Willow Wilson with art by Sumit Kumar, Black Cat #6 will find Felicia dealing with some of the worst of the worst when it comes to the villains of the city’s criminal underworld. It’s a situation that will find her needing all the luck — and help — she can get. And, from the looks of things, Felicia will also need Matt keep her from getting herself into a good bit of trouble as well.

Black Cat and Daredevil Team Up

In the first look at Black Cat #6, we get a look at Felicia and Daredevil working together — both in costume and out, in the case of Daredevil. From the looks of things in both cases, Felicia definite needs the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen on her side as it looks like she was about to be taken out — catlike reflexes be damned — until Daredevil intervened in one set of pages and, in another, it looks like Matt did a solid job of protecting Felicia from not only herself but vampires. She might just be in over her head on this one.

Here’s how Marvel describes the issue: “Dance with the Devil! Felicia Hardy is down but not out of the super-hero game! But when the vilest lowlifes in the city’s (super-) criminal underworld are out for blood – she’ll need all the luck and (Dare)devilish charm she can muster!”

Get A Glimpse of Felicia’s Team Up with All-New Venom aka Mary Jane in Black Cat #7

The fun doesn’t stop with Black Cat #6, either. We also have a look at Black Cat #7 which features another exciting team-up: Black Cat and All-New Venom, aka Mary Jane! The issue, which features art from Gleb Melnikov goes on sale February 11, 2026, and in it, “the uncatchable thief teams-up with the sinister symbiote to pull off the most daring and dangerous heist Felicia Hardy’s ever attempted! Obstacles to overcome: Time. Space. Mind-melting interdimensional monstrosities. Spider-Man’s rogues’ gallery. Felicia and Venom’s dark and violent past. All in a night’s work.”

Black Cat #6 goes on sale January 14, 2026, from Marvel Comics.

