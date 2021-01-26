Nubia Makes Her Future State Debut

✖

There's already been a lot to celebrate in DC's Future State, as the event has provided exciting and unexpected takes on superhero mantles that fans know and love. That has especially been true for the Wonder Woman family of characters, as the event has not only revolved around an older, apocalyptic version of Diana Prince in Immortal Wonder Woman, but has seen multiple other characters be associated with the iconic mantle. The backup story for Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1 did so in an epic way, reintroducing readers to the fan-favorite character of Nubia. Spoilers for the Nubia story from Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1, from L.L. McKinney, Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales, Emilio Lopez, and Becca Carey below! Only look if you want to know!

The story opens decades into the future, as Nubia has not returned to Themyscira for quite some time, instead choosing to be in Man's World to make up for the Amazons' neglecting of their duties following the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal. Nubia tracks down Grail, the daughter of Darkseid who was trying to steal a precious artifact from a museum in Atlanta. After a dramatic clash between Nubia and Grail, the former confirmed that she is Wonder Woman, and used the Lasso of Truth to try to get the upper hand. In the process, Nubia accidentally touched one of the artifacts that Grail was trying to steal, and began to see visions of supernatural scenes in the process.

Nubia then made her way to the Ebony Web nightclub, where she asked her Aunt Nancy for information regarding what had happened with the artifact. As Aunt Nancy explained to her, the artifact she touched was a remnant of an ancient device called the Master Key, which was created by the Amazons as a way to prevent the gods from gaining too much power, but unintentionally had the ability to open portals throughout space and time. The issue then ended with Nubia being taken away in some sort of portal.

Just in the span of one issue, it's clear that Future State's take on Nubia is slightly different from her flagship DC counterpart, namely in her relationship to Themyscira and the Amazon's creed. But given how sporadically the character has appeared in canon since her debut in 1973's Wonder Woman #204, there's definitely a lot of new narrative ground to potentially cover with her, all while celebrating why fans have grown to love her so much.