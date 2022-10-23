Hasbro's Massive Galactus Action Figure Trends as Fans Start Receiving Viral Toy

Last year, Hasbro upset the action figure status quo by introducing a truly massive Galactus toy. Funded through the toymaker's HasLab program, the figure clocks in at a whopping 32 inches, compared to the line's usual six-inch lineup. Now that Hasbro has had a chance to produce the toys, consumers are starting to get them in the mail and they can't stop raving about the new figure. In fact, so many people are posting pictures of their new Galactus Marvel Legends figure, the Marvel cosmic stalwart became a trending topic.

In total, 30,811 backers bought one of the figures through HasLab. Because it reached its goal of 14,000 backers, the campaign unlocked various supporting figures, including ones for the Silver Surfer, Frankie Raye Nova, and Morg. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!