Hasbro's Massive Galactus Action Figure Trends as Fans Start Receiving Viral Toy
Last year, Hasbro upset the action figure status quo by introducing a truly massive Galactus toy. Funded through the toymaker's HasLab program, the figure clocks in at a whopping 32 inches, compared to the line's usual six-inch lineup. Now that Hasbro has had a chance to produce the toys, consumers are starting to get them in the mail and they can't stop raving about the new figure. In fact, so many people are posting pictures of their new Galactus Marvel Legends figure, the Marvel cosmic stalwart became a trending topic.
In total, 30,811 backers bought one of the figures through HasLab. Because it reached its goal of 14,000 backers, the campaign unlocked various supporting figures, including ones for the Silver Surfer, Frankie Raye Nova, and Morg. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Behold!
Behold! The Devourer of Worlds! GALACTUS has arrived!! pic.twitter.com/yEwlBcp3GQ— Frank Grande (@FrankGrandeIII) October 23, 2022
Galactus Hungers
Bring me a Dole Whip, my herald. #Galactus #HasLab #MarvelLegends #DisneyWorld #HeMassive pic.twitter.com/mULRu2kPb3— Scaremy K 🧟♂️ (@jeremyohio) October 23, 2022
Praise Be to the Gods
Praise the toy gods!#galactus arrived!#haslab #hasbropulse pic.twitter.com/Ws2Z1s9JCh— a Dude's Nerdery (@adudesnerdery) October 23, 2022
Big
Galactus is big. pic.twitter.com/J0gUVOpjTt— Dan Jack-o-Larson (@ToyGalaxyDan) October 23, 2022
DJ Galan
Galactus took over the turntables, anointed himself king of beats, and declared war on sucka mcs #dj #djrig #MarvelLegends #marvelcomics #mix pic.twitter.com/5MfanXCd2J— KC カーシユ (@breaks_dj) October 23, 2022
I Can Dig It
Cut the back off the #Galactus box. Ton of glare on it but I dig it. https://t.co/jdEkKHdgqI pic.twitter.com/U8UlXGQQyr— dano_cosmic✨ (@dano_cosmic) October 23, 2022
Centerpiece
Updated look at the Marvel Legends collection. Galactus really us the centerpiece. pic.twitter.com/PBf1G3UJoy— The Liquid Awesome (@LiquidAwesome) October 23, 2022
Assemble!
#marvellegends #haslab #galactus F4 Assemble pic.twitter.com/0Edie5ffB3— Spectre79 (@Spectre79_) October 23, 2022