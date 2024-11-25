Gatchaman: Only One Earth Pushes Two Fan Favorites to the Limit (Exclusive)

The world of Gatchaman is set to expand early next year, and we’ve got all the exclusive details. Today Mad Cave Studios has revealed a new event mini series titled Only One Earth, and it will have a real impact on the team. That impact will be seen in the conflicts between Ken Washio and Joe Asakura, who are pushed to their limits as they attempt to help the country of Atrena defend themselves against Berg Katse and Galactor’s forces. Only One Earth will also tie in to the main series, so fans will not want to miss it. You can check out your first look at the series below.

Only One Earth is written by Tommy Lee Edwards (Batman, Hellboy) and features artwork by Nuno Plati (Wolverine & The X-Men), and Edwards will also be handling one of the book’s covers. Plati will be creating the second cover, and the third cover (a retailer incentive variant) will be created by Zach Howard. You can check out the official description for Only One Earth below.

“Berg Katse is ravaging the country of Atrena for rare mythical elements that create a psychic link between Galactor pilots and their weaponized mechs. As Joe and Ken’s friendship is pushed to the limit during a mission to save Atrena’s princess, the Science Ninja Team uncovers an ancient temple that may hold the key to defeating Galactor once and for all. The first issue of an exciting event that connects to the Gatchaman ongoing series from Mad Cave Studios!”

“Our upcoming Gatchaman: Only One Earth mini-series gives Nuno and me the chance to expand upon some of what I’ve been writing in the Gatchaman one-shots,” said Tommy Lee Edwards. “In this, we pay homage to the kinds of character-driven adventures and eco-friendly themes that were important to the franchise’s original creator, Tatsuo Yoshida.”

“It’s amazing to be able to be a tiny part in the history of these legendary characters, and to have someone like Tommy by my side leading the way, whose talent and experience is among the best of the best, is just the icing on a very special cake,” said Nuno Plati. “Special thank you to our editor, Chas! Pangburn, for being the best at what he does, and to Mike Marts for welcoming me into the Mad Cave family!”

Gatchaman: Only One Earth #1 will hit comic stores on February 5th, 2025, and is now available for pre-order. You can also pre-order the main series’ first trade in Gatchaman Vol. 1 right here, and you can find the official description below.

“A mechanical terror has descended upon numerous cities and the world’s greatest scientists are disappearing. Our only hope: Science Ninja Team Gatchaman! As they battle these machinations from the international terrorist organization known as Galactor, their strength, willpower, and even vehicles are pushed to the absolute limit. If they fail…who’s waiting in the wings to take their place? The first exciting volume in an ongoing series that expands upon the original anime series!”

Are you excited for Gatchaman: Only One Earth?