Get Your First Look at the Hellboy Action Figure Debuting at SDCC

Just a day before its unveiling at Comic Con International in San Diego, ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the Dark Horse Direct 1/12th Scale Hellboy Action Figure, coming to stores next June.

Earlier this month, Dark Horse announced the launch of Dark Horse Direct, a division “focused on bringing high-end, limited production collectibles directly to consumers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Dark Horse Direct is the latest example in Dark Horse’s long history of innovative business practices,” president and founder Mike Richardson said at the time. “Dark Horse constantly looks for new ways to inspire passion in our fans in every format possible, which is why a direct-to-consumer program is the most logical move as we continue to grow our business and cultivate new fans.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7506]Hellboy is one of Dark Horse’s longest-running and most revered comics, and 2019 will see the character featured in his third live-action feature film. Creator Mike Mignola and Dark Horse recently announced a trio of “Mignolaverse” comics coming up, timed to the character’s 25th anniversary: Hellboy and the BPRD 1956, Crimson Lotus, and Hellboy Winter Special 2018.

The Hellboy action figure can be seen in the attached image gallery, with the official product description below:

1/12th Scale Hellboy Action Figure

If you love Hellboy as much as we do, you NEED this in your life. Dark Horse Direct, alongside creator Mike Mignola and 1000toys, are proud to present the fully articulated, 1/12th scale Hellboy action figure of your dreams. Made from PVC and standing at 7.5″ tall, this stellar Hellboy figure comes with interchangeable Beast of the Apocalypse Head, closed fist hand, open hands for holding other accessories, gun, Excalibur sword, and removeable cloth jacket.

Produced by 1000toys, this version is exclusive to Dark Horse Direct and is by far the most deluxe Hellboy action figure offered on the market today. Feel fully qualified to embark on your own paranormal investigations with this full-fledged member of the B.P.R.D. at your side!

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Hellboy figure, fully articulated, approximately 7.5″ tall

Accessories Included: Beast of the Apocalypse Head, Closed Fist Hands, Open Hands for Gun and Swords Holding, Gun, & Excalibur Sword

Separate gun can placed in holster or held in hand

Separate Excalibur Sword to fight back the forces of evil

Certificate of Authenticity

ADDITIONAL DETAILS AND DIMENSIONS

Expected to Ship: April – June 2019

Product Packaging Size: 9.84″ H (250mm) x 7.87″ W (200mm) x 3.54″ L (90mm)

Product + Packaging Dimensional Weight: 2 lbs.

Edition Size: TBD

*Size and weight are approximate values and are subject to change. Item shown in photos is a prototype and may differ slightly in appearance once received.

Hellboy™ ©2018 Mike Mignola. All rights reserved. Dark Horse Direct™ is a trademark of Dark Horse Comics, LLC. All rights reserved.