Godzilla #1 Is an Exciting Entry Point for the King of Monster’s Kai-Sei Era (Review)

Godzilla fans are about to experience a whole new side of the MonsterVerse. Much of the Godzilla content has been taking place on the big screen with fights (and team-ups) with Kong, but the comics are finally getting in on the action. The MonsterVerse is giving way to a Godzilla shared universe at IDW, beginning with a new Godzilla ongoing series. This is obviously a big deal since Godzilla hasn’t headlined a comic book in over a decade. But if any kaiju is up for the challenge, it’s Godzilla. Luckily, Godzilla‘s supporting cast and premise offer enough intrigue to captivate new and longtime fans.

I went into Godzilla #1 being familiar with the property, but I wouldn’t call myself the biggest kaiju fan. I’ve watched none of the latest theatrical movies starring Godzilla and Kong, yet I was able to pick up this first issue and fully understand what was in front of me. A lot of this is helped by a prologue that introduces the world that Godzilla exists in, and who our key players are. Of course, we start with the massive kaiju, which gets an awesome redesign brimming with Kai-Sei energy. Godzilla is only seen in a couple of pages, but its presence is felt throughout the issue. Next, we have the members of G-Force tasked with protecting the United States from titan threats. Some characters get a larger spotlight than others, but they are all fleshed out enough so the reader understands their personalities.

One member of G-Force is arguably the most intriguing. Their mere presence and abilities feel like something that can only be told in a comic. This person is a newbie on G-Force but easily acclimates to this new environment. We have someone who is mysterious and likeable at the same time. Their story could go one of two ways: either they help defeat and kill titans like Godzilla, or bring about the end of the world. Talk about a lot of responsibility on one kid’s shoulders.

The entire creative team does an excellent job of keeping the story moving and providing eye-catching visuals. Each page is bright and colorful, with the character acting being parallel to something you’d see on an animated project. IDW did a great job gathering the likes of Tim Seeley, Nikola Čižmešija, Francesco Segala, and Nathan Widick to work together on Godzilla. Hopefully the team can stay together for a long run because what they’ve put out so far is worthy of more entries.

Godzilla is the headliner and has its name on the front of the comic, but all of the kaiju (and one character in particular) are linked together by a larger mystery that Godzilla #1 teases. This “family” is dysfunctional and deadly, which is the kind of drama that makes for the best stories. It’ll be fun to see how this shared universe continues to grow and expand.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published by IDW Publishing

On July 23, 2025

Written by Tim Seeley

Art by Nikola Čižmešija

Colors by Francesco Segala

Letters by Nathan Widick