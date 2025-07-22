Godzilla #1 Stomps Towards Second Printing With a New Look at Talking Kaiju (Exclusive)

IDW’s new Kai-Sei era of Godzilla comics is already off to a hot start, and it’s introducing all-new kaiju that fans will be excited to learn about. Things are looking up for the King of Monsters at IDW Publishing, and it officially kicks off tomorrow, July 23rd, with Godzilla #1 by Tim Seeley, Nikola Čižmešija, Francesco Segala, and Nathan Widick. IDW is calling this Godzilla shared comic book universe the Kai-Sei era, rich with new mythology, new designs, new twists, new characters, and much more. There’s so much demand for Godzilla #1 that IDW is sending the first issue back for a second printing.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal the cover for the second printing of Godzilla #1, which goes on sale September 10th, with a pre-order deadline of August 4th. The cover by series artist Nikola Čižmešija features the first cover appearance of Lament, the new talking kaiju that makes a first appearance inside Godzilla #1. Lament towers over a city, and fans can see a reflection of Godzilla in a building’s glass windows. “We’re connected you and I, in a terrible circuit of Lament,” the kaiju says.

image credit: IDW

Lament is one of a handful of new characters fans will meet inside the pages of Godzilla #1. The comic has set a new record for Godzilla sales at IDW, earning more than 80,000 orders. IDW is doing a second printing “to meet increased demand,” which is good news for fans who want an opportunity to pick up the issue. ComicBook gave Godzilla #1 a 5/5 star review, and stated that “Godzilla‘s supporting cast and premise offer enough intrigue to captivate new and longtime fans.”

There are two more titles in this Godzilla shared universe. There’s Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone from Eisner-nominated writers Ethan Parker and Griffin Sheridan (Kill Your Darlings) and artist Pablo Tunica (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Starship Godzilla from award-winning writer Chris Gooch (In Utero) and artist Oliver Ono (Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp).

Reminder that the Godzilla #1 second printing is on sale September 10th, and the pre-order deadline is August 4th. Are you excited to check out this new Godzilla comic? If so, let us know your thoughts in the comments below!