Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs Godzilla Is the Crossover Fans Have Been Hoping For

The Heroes in a Half-Shell and the King of Monsters will collide in a crossover for the ages. IDW Publishing is the current home for comics featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Godzilla, with both franchises launching fairly recently. Jason Aaron and Juan Ferrerya are wrapping up their run on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with Gene Luen Yang and Freddie E. Williams II stepping in to replace them. Meanwhile, the first issue of Godzilla is now on sale, and it kicks off the Kai-Sei era of the Godzilla shared universe. It’s only right that TMNT and Godzilla join forces for a crossover.

IDW Publishing announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla at San Diego Comic-Con. Along with revealing the creative team of writer Tim Seeley and artist Fero Pe, we also got a slew of covers to hype up the event. Seeley is also writing the main Godzilla series, while Fero Pe illustrated TMNT X Stranger Things back in 2023. The series will reveal how the Foot Clan was originally formed to defend Japan from kaiju. Shredder, the leader of the Foot Clan, may be behind Godzilla’s emergence in order to build a kaiju army.

“There are maybe two or three other ideas in the entire cultural landscape that are as instantly iconic, as perfect in their clarity and conception, as the King of the Monsters and the heroes in a half-shell,” said editor Jake Williams. “Mashing them up has been a complete and utter joy. These characters are so perfectly realized that working on this comic feels like bearing witness to a natural encounter between living and breathing beings.”

Both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Godzilla are used to big crossovers. The TMNT has teamed up and fought the likes of Batman, the Power Rangers, and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Meanwhile, Godzilla has fought the Justice League and is currently smashing the Marvel Universe in Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe.

TMNT x Godzilla #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 12th. Let us know what you think of the crossover in the comments below!