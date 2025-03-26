Godzilla and Fantastic Four Are the Team Up We Didn’t Know We Needed (Review)

Godzilla’s rampage across the Marvel Universe begins and if you’ve ever wondered what a team up between the King of the Monsters and Marvel’s First Family might look like, then you’re in for a treat. Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four, from writer Ryan North and artist John Romita Jr. delivers exactly that with an unexpected alliance between the heroes and the kaiju to save Earth — even if New York gets a little bit destroyed in the process. What results is a fun romp that feels like a distillation of classic Fantastic Four, classic Godzilla, and some of the most fun you’re going to have on the pages of comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issue kicks off with the Fantastic Four responding to an unbelievable apocalyptic event and briefly flashing back to a seemingly not-too-distant battle against Godzilla in Japan where the team arrived too late to stop the monster, discovering that Dr. Daisuke Serizawa had taken down the monster at the cost of his own life. However, it turns out that the beat wasn’t done and now he’s come to New York. Despite their best efforts, Godzilla is just too much for the team and after nearly being taken out by the kaiju themselves, they come up with their own potentially fatal plan that goes off without a hitch — until they find themselves dealing with a much larger problem in the arrival of King Ghidorah, aka herald of Galactus.

The arrival of a much greater threat leads to some interesting alliances. Silver Surfer also shows up and bestows his powers to Godzilla, turning the kaiju Cosmic so that he can fight Ghidorah. That in turn leads to the wildest example of teamwork makes the dream work ever when those who were adversaries just moments before have to come together to stop Ghidorah and save the world.

Does the story make a ton of sense? Absolutely not. Is it a ton of fun? Heck, yes. pretty much every element of this issue works. The Fantastic Four are pitch perfect in this retro-feeling fight first against and then alongside Godzilla, serving as a strong reminder of why they are one of Marvel’s most beloved teams. Godzilla is equally as awesome, smashing his way to and through New York, and then seeing him team up to take on Ghidorah is just, well, fantastic. It is just pure, unadulterated action and it’s a hoot. The art here is even solid. While Romita Jr. often leaves a lot to be desired particularly when it comes to faces — and to be clear, there are a lot of weird angles and proportion issues on the human faces here — Godzilla is absolutely regal.

Godzilla vs Fantastic Four is just a good time. From cover to cover, it is a story that takes the best parts of both franchises (for lack of a better term) and brings them together for an adventure that remains true to both and is just a lot of fun to read. With plenty of action and some interesting turns, this is a book that is purely delightful and might even give you a fresh appreciation for the strange crossover concept.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Published by Marvel Comics

On March 26, 2025

Written by Ryan North

Pencils by John Romita Jr.

Inks by Scott Hanna

Colors by Marcia Menyz

Letters by Travis Lanham