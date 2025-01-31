Godzilla vs. X-Men Pits the King of Monsters Against Marvel’s ’90s Mutants

Marvel Comics is unleashing its most ambitious crossover battle yet, as the infamous King of Monsters prepares to face off against the X-Men in their 1990s heyday. Writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Emilio Laiso are bringing this epic confrontation to life in Godzilla vs. X-Men, the latest in a series of showdowns between the legendary kaiju and Marvel’s greatest heroes, following previous encounters with the Hulk, Spider-Man, and the Fantastic Four. Nicieza, known for his extensive work on X-Men titles during their ’90s golden age, brings his deep understanding of the characters to this project, promising a story that honors both franchises while delivering the kind of high-stakes action fans expect from such a momentous crossover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If you’d asked ten-year-old Fabian what he’d do for the chance to write Godzilla, he would have breathed fire and burned anyone up for the job to an uncomfortable crisp,” Nicieza said in a press release. “Combine Godzilla with a ‘vs.’ and an ‘X-Men,’ well, let’s just say I love the smell of burning writer in the morning. It smells like victory!”

The story centers on a robotics company that draws Godzilla’s wrath, forcing the X-Men to intervene. However, the plot thickens as questions arise about Godzilla’s true motivations and whether the mutant team is fighting on the right side, especially when humanity deploys Sentinels to confront the threat.

The one-shot special, which arrives in comic shops on May 14th, will test whether the X-Men’s commitment to protecting a world that “hates and fears them” extends to defending it from a rampaging prehistoric behemoth.

The high-profile release features an impressive lineup of cover artists, including Tony Daniel, Mike McKone, Taurin Clarke, Nick Bradshaw, Chris Campana, Iban Coello, Lee Garbett, and Paolo Rivera, each offering their unique interpretation of this unprecedented clash between mutant-kind and monster.

This crossover marks another milestone in Godzilla’s ongoing series of battles with Marvel’s iconic characters, transporting the action to the 1990s era of the X-Men, though readers shouldn’t expect to see the King of Monsters sporting flannel or embracing grunge culture.

The series kicks off with Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four by Ryan North and John Romita Jr. on March 19th, which North reveals draws inspiration from classic Godzilla films.

“For me, my two favorite Godzilla movies are the first one in 1954 – a stone-cold classic – and Godzilla Minus One,” North explained. “For this comic, it’s a period piece, so it’s based 100% on Godzilla as it was/is at the end of the 1954 movie.”

The timing of the release coincides with heightened interest in both properties, as Godzilla continues to dominate box offices worldwide while the X-Men prepare for their highly anticipated integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This comic provides fans with a unique opportunity to see these beloved characters interact in ways that might never be possible on the big screen.

The special issue represents a continuation of Marvel’s tradition of pitting their heroes against Godzilla, a practice that has produced some of comics’ most memorable and unexpected encounters. By setting the story in the ’90s, the creative team can tap into both nostalgia for that era of X-Men storytelling and the classic monster-versus-superhero dynamics that have entertained readers for decades.