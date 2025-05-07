Godzilla: Heist #3 Flips the Script and Sets Up an Epic Fight (Review)

One of the best thing about heist stories is that they are generally predictable in their structure, but even if you know what to expect, when done right the reveals always feel like surprise twists. That’s been the case with Godzilla: Heist over its first two issues and in issue #3, that remains especially true. Godzilla: Heist #3 sees the actual heist play out and while the story delivers some pretty genre-specific who-is-crossing-who twists, there’s also a good amount of heart and plenty of action to make readers want even more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Godzilla: Heist #3, the heist is well underway but what is notable is that we see — or rather have revealed to us in the narration — that Jai is struggling a little with the reality of what he’s doing. While things are going to his carefully laid out plans, the actual consequences of certain actions are very different once he’s faced with it in person — particularly the collateral damage and casualties both inside the base and outside with Godzilla rampaging through London. It’s an interesting juxtaposition, Jai’s conscience and trying to deal with the reality of what he’s carrying out as well as how he pushes it all down to keep his eye on the prize with the art of a rampaging Godzilla outside and the fight between soldiers and the heist team inside.

Speaking of the art, the best panels in Godzilla: Heist aren’t the action or even Godzilla. Instead, it’s the ultimate destination for the heist crew, the clean lines of the internal structure of the secret base and the hidden secret base beneath it. Kelsey Ramsay’s lines give a real sense of how big this mission is and it’s stunning. It’s almost cinematic at times, to the point that a reader might thing that we’re getting to some sort of grand conclusion, but while the art swells and pushes that feeling, we’re not done just yet. Van Jensen’s story hits us with the well-worn and well-loved trope many heist stories have: a major triple cross. Jai gets his ultimate goal just within his grasp only to discover that all of his plans haven’t been so clever after all. It’s a reveal that flips the story on its head and sets up for Godzilla: Heist to potentially become a more traditional Godzilla story thanks to the reveal of Mechagodzilla and the very real threat of global domination.

That might be the brilliance of Godzilla: Heist #3. It takes the heist trope and flips it to set the stage for a full-on classic Godzilla adventure, in the process giving readers a flawed character to want to root for despite the fact that they’ve unleashed Godzilla on London for personal gain. This is a story that, while cliche in certain aspects, has a surprising amount of gravity to it and keeps the whole thing fresh. Simply put, Godzilla: Heist is a blast — and not the atomic breath kind.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Published by IDW

Released on May 7, 2025

Written by Van Jensen

Art by Kelsey Ramsay

Colors by Heather Breckel

Letters by Sandy Tanaka