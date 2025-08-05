Han Solo Wants His Iconic Star Wars Ship Back in Hunt for the Falcon First Look (Exclusive)

Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon are like two star-crossed lovers. When fans were introduced to the Millennium Falcon in 1977’s A New Hope, it was in the possession of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo. As we later learned in Empire Strikes Back, Han won the Falcon from Lando Calrissian during a game of sabacc. Though Han wasn’t the Millennium Falcon‘s original owner, he has become synonymous with the Corellian freighter. A new Star Wars series looks to fill in the gaps of the Millennium Falcon‘s history between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, when it was out of Han Solo’s possession.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Star Wars: Han Solo – Hunt for the Falcon #1 by Ramon Rosanas. The first page features a gray-haired Han Solo dressed in a regal black jacket as he enters a room. On the table are hologram picture frames of him with his wife, Leia Organa, and with their son, Ben Solo. Of course, this is before Ben betrayed his uncle, Luke Skywalker, and broke away from his Jedi Academy to become the evil Kylo Ren, the antagonist in The Force Awakens.

Next, we flash back to one of Han Solo’s many adventures with the Millennium Falcon. The artwork by Ramon Rosanas features Han piloting the Falcon through mountainous terrain while it’s being fired on by attacking ships. Han pulls off a slick maneuver to get the drop on one of the ships. The third page shows Han and Lando reminiscing over another old photo, no doubt trading old war stories with each other.

Last but not least is the final page of Han jumping through a crowd to steal a car to go on some type of chase. What he’s after is unknown, but it’s more than likely tied to Millennium Falcon.

“Han Solo – Hunt for the Falcon is a dream come true,” Barnes told Newsarama. “Han, Leia, Chewbacca and Lando were my heroes when I was a kid. To write an adventure that includes that quartet (and more!) is truly an honor. One huge check off my bucket list!”

“Rodney is pulling all these characters who’ve had history with the Falcon and having them cross their deadly paths,” editor Mark Paniccia explained. “It’s a very fun ride that captures the heart of who Han Solo is while throwing him into some ‘uncomfortable’ situations. And Ramon Rosanas is doing some of the best work of his career on this. This is a special project for him and the detail he brings to the ships and locations is magnificent.”

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #1 (OF 5)

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art and Cover by RAMON ROSANAS

On Sale 9/3

IN THE TIME BEFORE THE FORCE AWAKENS, WHERE IS THE MILLENNIUM FALCON?!

Less than satisfied with a settled life, Han Solo lands on the idea of reclaiming the Falcon and returning to a life of adventure. The problem is, he can’t find it. After enlisting a less than enthusiastic Chewbacca, the duo embarks upon a quest to reclaim the greatest ship in the galaxy. Standing in their way are a laundry list of rogues who have staked a claim to the Millennium Falcon as well, like the villainous scoundrel who stole the Falcon, Ducain.

Star Wars: Han Solo – Hunt for the Falcon #1 goes on sale September 3rd. Stay tuned to ComicBook for an interview with writer Rodney Barnes.