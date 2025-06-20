7 Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Mistakes You’ll Never Be Able to Unsee

Prepare to have your perception of a cinematic masterpiece forever altered. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is widely regarded as the pinnacle of the saga, as a darker, more complex, and emotionally charged chapter that redefined science fiction filmmaking. Its iconic characters, unforgettable score, and groundbreaking special effects have cemented its place in cinematic history. We’ve watched it countless times, quoted its lines, and felt the emotional gut punch of its climactic reveal. But what if we told you that even this beloved classic isn’t immune to a few slip-ups?

From continuity errors to curious props, some minor goofs slipped through the production process. Get ready to embark on a journey that will forever change how you view these iconic scenes.

1) Luke’s Disappearing and Reappearing Holster

In the early scenes on Hoth, as Luke Skywalker is preparing to investigate the meteorite, a curious inconsistency shows itself in the form of his weapon holster. Initially, while he is having a conversation with Wedge Antilles and Hobbie Klivian about the power generators, you can clearly see him wearing his blaster holster on his right hip. This is where he would typically carry his sidearm, ready for action against any imperial threats or local wildlife.

However, as the scene goes on and Luke mounts his Tauntaun to begin his mission, his holster mysteriously vanishes. It’s completely gone from his side, leaving a blank space where it should be. Then, just as he rides off into the snow, the holster suddenly reappears on his hip, as if by magic. This quick back-and-forth disappearance and reappearance is a noticeable continuity error, but a small blip in an otherwise seamless transition that’s hard to ignore once you’ve spotted it.

2) The Floating Asteroid in the Asteroid Field

When the Millennium Falcon is desperately trying to escape the Imperial fleet by hiding in the asteroid field, there’s a particular shot that reveals an interesting, almost comical, mistake. As Han Solo expertly flies through the debris, there’s a moment where he tells Chewbacca to “punch it,” hoping to outmaneuver a pursuing Star Destroyer. During this intense moment, a large asteroid can be seen tumbling directly towards the camera, seemingly on a collision course.

However, upon closer look, it becomes clear that this asteroid isn’t actually moving as it should in zero-gravity. Instead of moving in a natural, tumbling motion, it simply floats in place, suspended against the backdrop of stars. It doesn’t abide by laws of physics and the expected momentum or gravitational pull that would exist in a real asteroid field. This static prop against the background breaks the illusion of the high-stakes chase and makes the floating asteroid quite noticeable.

3) Darth Vader’s Chest Plate Mishap

During the intense confrontation between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker in Cloud City, a subtle yet amusing error occurs with Vader’s iconic chest plate. As they engage in their lightsaber duel within the carbon-freezing chamber, the battle is fierce and tense, putting Vader’s overwhelming power and Luke’s early skills on display. The lighting and sound effects intensify the scene, making it one of the most memorable duels in cinematic history.

However, if you pay close attention during certain close-up shots of Vader, particularly as he deflects Luke’s attacks, you might notice that his chest plate is slightly askew. It appears to be crooked, tilting to one side rather than sitting perfectly straight as it usually does. This slight misalignment of such an obvious part of his armor is a minor wardrobe malfunction, but once you’ve seen it, it’s difficult not to notice the imperfection on the otherwise intimidating Dark Lord of the Sith.

4) Han Solo’s Disappearing Clothes

Just before Han Solo is lowered into the carbon-freezing chamber, there is a clear wardrobe malfunction involving his jacket. As the stormtroopers prepare him for the freezing process, one of them unties him, and in this brief moment, viewers can see a continuity error with Han’s vest. In certain shots, he appears to be wearing his vest‒ a key part of his scoundrel look, clearly visible over his shirt.

However, in the very next cut or from a slightly different angle, the vest seems to vanish completely. Then, as quickly as it disappears, the jacket is back in later shots. While the DVD release attempted to fix this by lightening the vest’s color to blend more with his shirt, the distinct texture still gives it away. Once you notice this brief “now you see it, now you don’t” moment, it’s hard to unsee the magical appearance and disappearance during such an emotionally charged scene.

5) Han Solo’s Moving Hand in Carbonite

One of the most emotional and iconic moments in The Empire Strikes Back is Han Solo’s fate in carbonite. As he is lowered into the freezing chamber, he says his classic last words to Leia, creating a heart-wrenching scene that goes on to define their relationship. The process is shown to be agonizing and visceral, turning the beloved scoundrel into a frozen monument.

However, as the carbonite block begins to solidify around him, a subtle but distinct movement can be observed. While the rest of his body is clearly rigid and frozen, Han’s right hand, which is held up in a memorable pose, subtly shifts or twitches. This tiny movement contradicts the idea of Han being completely frozen and unconscious, suggesting that Harrison Ford might have moved or that the prop wasn’t perfectly still. Once noticed, this small glitch can be distracting from the dramatic weight of the moment.

6) The Imperially Bad Aim of the Stormtroopers

Throughout the Star Wars saga, the Stormtroopers infamous inaccuracy is a running joke, and The Empire Strikes Back provides another prime example of their notoriously poor aim. During the frantic escape from Cloud City, as Leia, Lando, Chewbacca, and the droids attempt to reach the Millennium Falcon, they are relentlessly chased by a legion of Imperial Stormtroopers.

Despite a storm of blaster bolts, mostly from relatively close range, the Stormtroopers fail to hit a single target every single time. The heroes duck and weave through the corridors, with blaster fire erupting all around them, yet none of them take any significant hits. This consistent poor results from elite Imperial forces against a handful of rebels, while necessary for the plot, becomes almost comical when viewed through a critical lens, making their bad aim an unmissable trait.

7) Chewbacca’s Shifting Cover and the Changing Burn Mark

During the chaotic escape from Cloud City, as Chewbacca lays down suppressing fire for R2-D2 who is frantically trying to open a stubborn door, a peculiar inconsistency can be seen. Chewbacca is strategically positioned behind a wall, using it for cover against the relentless onslaught of the Imperial stormtroopers’ blaster fire. This wall is meant to be his steady shield in the intense shootout, giving him safety as R2 works against the clock.

However, as the scene cuts between Chewbacca firing, R2-D2 beeping, and the stormtroopers advancing, the wall Chewbacca is hiding behind inexplicably changes its appearance. Its shape and details subtly shift from one shot to the next, almost as if he’s teleporting to a slightly different section of the corridor. Even more noticeable is a distinct burn mark on the wall (presumably from previous blaster fire). This burn mark also changes its size and position a few times, despite no new laser beams striking it in those moments.