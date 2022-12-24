Harley Quinn Suits Up In Her Own Version of Batgirl's Costume

Harley Quinn already has an iconic look, but now she's adopting attire from a member of the Batman Family. Along with starring in her own solo DC series and the adult-animated HBO Max series, Harley Quinn also has a DC miniseries based in the same universe as the cartoon. Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion of Bats! takes place after the recently-concluded third season, which is already renewed for Season 4. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, aka #HarlIvy, have gone their separate ways, with Ivy starting her own "Ladies of Doom" while Harley officially joins the Bat-Family. Part of her initiation involves donning her very own Batgirl costume.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion of Bats!. Continue reading at your own risk.

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion of Bats! comes from the creative team of Tee Franklin, artist Jon Mikel, colorist Andrew Dalhouse, and letterer Taylor Esposito. Season 3 of Harley Quinn saw Joker named the new Mayor of Gotham City. Of course, Joker's made some enemies during his time as the Clown Prince of Crime, including Black Mask. The villain has a bomb strapped to Joker's chest, and the Bat-Family swoops into city hall for a rescue mission. Nightwing, Batgirl, and Robin are joined by Harley Quinn, who is wearing her homemade Batgirl-esque costume, featuring a shower curtain and Catwoman's catsuit. "My suit is a work in progress, Project Runway Judges, sheesh!" Harley Quinn quips.

(Photo: DC)

Harley Quinn Season 4 Coming in 2023

Fans of the adult-animated Harley Quinn got some good news from HBO Max, with the streamer confirming Season 4 will indeed premiere in 2023. With the fate of many of HBO Max's animated original programming up in the air, it appears Harley Quinn is relatively safe. James Gunn, new co-CEO of DC Studios had a guest appearance on Harley Quinn Season 3, and appears to be building a long-term plan for the DC Universe alongside Peter Safran. New regarding the series has been pretty quiet as of late, but HBO Max has delivered the first indication of when fans can expect Harley Quinn to return to the streaming service.

HBO Max released a trailer and listing of the platform's original programming lineup for 2023. Included in the listing of titles debuting in 2023 is Harley Quinn, though a release window or timeframe isn't provided. Joining Harley Quinn as far as premieres are concerned is Mindy Kaling's Velma, The Last of Us, and the returns of Titans and Doom Patrol.

Make sure to let us know your thoughts on Harley Quinn's Batgirl costume in the comments.