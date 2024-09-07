Get All the Hellboy Comics Ahead of The Crooked Man With This Cheap Bundle

Hellboy is headed back to the world of movies very soon, with Hellboy: The Crooked Man set to premiere in just a matter of weeks. For fans looking to catch up on the franchise's one-of-a-kind comic world, while also raising money for a good cause, a new Humble Bundle is here to help. The bundle offers up to 36 volumes of the Hellboy spinoff comic B.P.R.D., which is brought to life by franchise creator Mike Mignola and a number of artists. The entire 36-item bundle can be purchased for $30, with smaller quantities of items being available for as low as $1. The money raised from the Hellboy bundle, which is available until October 3rd, will benefit World Central Kitchen.

"Dig into the exploits of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, the first line of defense against occult threats in the Hellboy universe!" the description for the bundle reads. "This bundle is packed with over 30 volumes of the long-running B.P.R.D, cataloging the organization's struggles to protect the world against all manner of paranormal threats. Get acquainted with the backstories of beloved characters like Abe Sapien and Liz Sherman, and treat yourself to some epic yarns starring Hellboy himself. Pay what you want for this bundle of top-shelf comic adventure and help support World Central Kitchen."

What Is Hellboy: The Crooked Man About?

In Hellboy: The Crooked Man, stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past. Hellboy: The Crooked Man stars Jack Kesy in the titular role. Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale will also star. Hellboy: The Crooked Man is produced by Millennium Films, and is set to be released by Ketchup Entertainment. Taylor, Mignola, and Christopher Golden co-wrote the script.

"[My favorite thing was] to see how close it is to the comics. There are several shots in there that are panels from the comics and your fear is always, especially when you say it's gotta be my favorite story, that it's going to lose something," Mignola told Screen Rant at San Diego Comic-Con. "But all my favorite moments from the comic are in there. I mean, you're holding your breath as you're watching this. I actually got to watch, I didn't go on set, but I saw dailies, and you're just going, 'I can't believe this! Oh my God, you got it in there and is it going to stay in there when they cut the movie?'"

Hellboy: The Crooked Man will be released on September 27th.

