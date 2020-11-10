HorrorHound Launching Kickstarter for History of Horror Movie Comics Book

✖

The world of horror and comics books have gone hand in hand for decades, with adaptations of horror films into the comic medium occupying a specific corner of the genre's annals. The new book Halftone Horrors: The History of Horror Movie Comic Books from HorrorHound aims to honor the legacy of horror film-inspired comic books throughout the medium's history, dating back to early titles and up to current runs of popular franchises who live on through comics, regardless of live-action advancements. The book is launching a Kickstarter on November 16th, which will allow you to support the project and secure a copy of the book, in addition to adding on a variety of perks to your pledge.

Per press release, "HorrorHound Ltd. is delighted to announce the first in a planned series of collector-based hardbound books ... HalfTone Horrors: The History of Horror Movie Comic Books. This exhaustive tome to the history of cinematic adaptations will be HorrorHound Publishing's first fully realized book release in the company's 15-year history. In true HorrorHound fashion, the end-result will be the most immersive and comprehensive guide ever published on the subject. In preparation for Halftone Horrors’ release, HorrorHound will be launching a special Kickstarter campaign on November 16th, to help aid in the production costs, promotion, and presales for this exciting project."

"Halftone Horrors: The History of Horror Movie Comic Books will be a 240-page full-color hardbound book telling the history of officially licensed comic book adaptations of every hit, cult, and obscure horror movie to receive attention within the comic book industry. This comprehensive book includes companies from the early days of this publishing industry – like Dell, Gold Key, and Charlton Comics Group – to the indie boom of the 1990s (Adventure Comics, Epic, Innovation) – and ending on the modern-day comic giants (Dynamite Entertainment, Boom!, IDW Publishing). The guide covers everything from Nosferatu, Frankenstein, and Night of the Living Dead to A Nightmare on Elm Street, Hellraiser, and Army of Darkness."

The book is written and designed by Nathan Hanneman, in conjunction with HorrorHound Magazine editorial staff (Jessica Bruewer, Aaron Crowell, Jeremy Sheldon). The book will retail for $35 (plus shipping), but the first 100 backers of the campaign will be offered the book at a discounted rate. Additional perks include stickers, pins, T-shirts, digital copies of the book, and more. The project's minimum goal is $25,000.

You can head to the book's Kickstarter campaigner to donate starting on November 16th. You can also learn more by heading to HalftoneHorrors.com.

