Check Out This Look Inside Ibrahim Moustafa's Count From Humanoids (Exclusive)

Ibrahim Moustafa, the Eisner-nominated artist who has tackled comics like James Bond and the Vertigo series Savage Things from writer Justin Jordan, has signed a three-book deal with Humanoids, and the publisher has provided a look inside the first for ComicBook to share exclusively with our readers. The first of the three graphic novels will be Count, Moustafa's previously-announced sci-fi adaptation of the classic story of The Count of Monte Cristo, which will be available on March 16 from the publisher. The publisher tells ComicBook.com that the other two titles will be announced at a later date. Other recent, notable Humanoids comics include Space Bastards, The Locker Room, For Justice, and a collection of art from Milo Manara.

Per its official synopsis, Count follows the adventures of one Redxan Samud. Framed for treason and wrongfully imprisoned at the hands of a jealous and corrupt magistrate, Redxan Samud escapes his breathtaking hover-prison with only one thing on his mind: revenge. Samud sets out to dismantle the lives of those who have wronged him, disguised as a Man of Status with a newfound fortune at his disposal and his Automaton Retainer Unit (Aru) by his side. But as collateral damage accumulates, Samud is caught between using his new fortune for the good of the people or to pursue the revenge he so desperately desires.

"Ibrahim Moustafa’s Count is phenomenal," said Humanoids Publisher Mark Waid in a statement. "Ibrahim has taken a classic text and brought a modern sensibility to it, with widescreen storytelling and clever reinvention. This book is a signpost for the kind of graphic novels that we'll be publishing in the months and years to come."

(Photo: Humanoids)

"Humanoids has always been at the forefront of publishing beautifully produced, imaginative graphic novels," said Ibrahim Moustafa. "I'm incredibly honored to have Count added to that pantheon, and grateful for a long-term commitment to publish more of the kinds of stories I'd like to tell."

The publisher is making some splashy moves lately, aimed at making 2021 a big year for their brand. Timed to Comic-Con@Home, Humanoids announced the Humanoise Podcast, hosted by Waid and former Paste Magazine Comics editor Sean Edgar and featuring creative luminaries inspired by the publisher's legacy, including Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller, The Colour Out of Space director Richard Stanley, and I Am Mother director Grant Sputore. Other guests include comic icons such as Brian Michael Bendis and Matt Fraction, who join up-and-coming voices like Helen Mullane. The podcast will debut in July.

(Photo: Humanoids)

"With everything going on in the publishing world right now, we felt that it was important to let the creative community know that Humanoids is open for business and looking for transgressive, thought-provoking graphic novels,” said Waid. “And that’s just the beginning. It’s too early to do much more than tease our 2021 slate next year, but it’s thrilling to see so many creative voices joining Humanoids.”

Count will be in stores nexts week. You can see two more pages of Moustafa's preview art below.

(Photo: Humanoids)