Image Comics’ Hack/Slash Recruits Eisner Nominee Zoe Thorogood for New Series

Eisner and Russ Manning Award nominee Zoe Thorogood (It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth, The Impending Blindness of Billie Scott, Joe Hill’s Rain) will take the reins on Hack/Slash: Back to School, an upcoming spinoff of Tim Seeley’s beloved Hack/Slash, which centers on the rampage of Cassie Hack, a onetime “final girl” who makes it her business to hunt down slashers and put an end to their reigns of terror. This all new chapter in the long-running, cult-classic story will run four-issues long and launch this October from Image Comics.

Hack/Slash: Back to School #1 will be available at comic book shops — as well as digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play — on Wednesday, October 18. You can start your preorders now at comic shops everywhere.

“I’ve been a fan of Zoe’s work since I first saw her comics on instagram,” said Seeley in a statement. “The fact that she’s not only an old school fan of Hack/Slash, but had some big ideas for Cassie and Vlad makes co-creator Stefano Caselli and I proud as can be. She’s going to roll right out of the Eisner awards and tell the untold tales of our sexy slasher dramedy just in time for the 20th anniversary!”

“I love the bizarre crossroads of disturbed/sexy/gory/sentimental that Hack/Slash sits at,” added Thorogood. “It’s a series of endless absurd possibilities and it’s been a real joy to put my spin on it (in the form of a monster hunting school for girls with mommy issues).”

Here’s how Image describes the series:

Hack/Slash returns with an untold tale! Slasher hunter Cassie Hack is only just getting used to her man-monster partner, Vlad, when she’s drawn into a new case involving a murderous bunny mascot, dead kids, and an entire squad of maladjusted teenage serial-killer hunters. Hack/Slash: Back to School #1 begins a completely new chapter in the beloved, long-running series that’s perfect for new readers and old fans alike, just in time for Halloween.