Image Comics and Tiny Onion Reveal Exquisite Corpses’ Lethal Final Killer (Exclusive)

The team of James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Deviant) and Michael Walsh (Universal Monsters: Frankenstein, The Silver Coin) is set to introduce the world to their new Image Comics and Tiny Onion series Exquisite Corpses, which will unleash 12 highly lethal killers on an unsuspecting small town. That lineup includes some truly oddball characters, but to this point we’ve only met 11 of the 12…until now. We’ve got all the exclusive details on the 12th and final killer that will be going head to head in a battle Royale for control of the country, and he is The Lone Gunman.

The Lone Gunman is Massachusetts’ choice for the tournament, and as you can see in the image below, he’s a force to be reckoned with just based on appearance alone. A gold mask hides his identity from the other hired killers, and he has a number of weapons and ammo at his disposal across his armor. You can find all of the details on the Lone Gunman from his official bio below.

“Highly trained and highly dangerous, Lone Gunman puts years of combat training to use as he efficiently dispatches his opponents, or any collateral damage who get in the way. Dishonorably discharged for battlefield atrocities now sealed in government records, Lone Gunman’s penchant for excessive violence has become a benefit, not a hindrance, to his performance in this tournament.”

That full roster for the tournament now includes Rascal Randy, Fox Mask Killer, G4M3R K1D and Calvin, Slater, Recluse, Leopold Strong, Lady Carolina, Nurse Pete, Layla Blaze, Pretty Boy, The Congregation, and Lone Gunman, and each one specializes in some sort of lethal skillset. Some of them are crazy, while others are highly trained, and others are more mysterious as how they came about and what their motivations are. You can check out the complete lineup and the official description for Exquisite Corpses below.

“In Exquisite Corpses, every five years on Halloween, the wealthiest families in America play a game. 12 of the deadliest people in the world are dropped into a small town with just one goal: last killer standing wins. For the citizens of Oak Valley, Maine—this year’s unlucky arena—the goal is much simpler. They must survive the night.

The series will not only feature the work of Tynion IV and Walsh, but also comics superstars Adam Gorham (Hellhunters), Becca Carey (Absolute Wonder Woman), Che Grayson (Dark Spaces: Good Deeds), Claire Roe (Dark Spaces: The Hollywood Special), Gavin Fullerton (The Closet), Jordie Bellaire (Redlands), Marianna Ignazzi (Catwoman), Pornsak Pichetshote (The Good Asian), Tyler Boss (You’ll Do Bad Things), and Valentine De Landro (Bitch Planet). Each issue will build upon the last in a true ‘exquisite corpse’ game style, with a passing of the baton from creator to creator to unfold the story in a collaborative and competitive fashion.”

