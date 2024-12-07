Invincible Season 3 Trailer Released (And We’re More Excited Than Ever)

Amazon has released a new trailer for Invincible Season 3, highlighting Mark’s growing power and ominously teasing what’s to come. The trailer starts with Mark Grayson testing out the limits of his growing strength under the supervision of Cecil Stedman of the Global Defense Agency. The footage then adds quick cuts of upcoming action scenes that will be featured in season 3, including Mark fighting against the Mauler Twins again, facing someone with similar self-replicating powers as Dupli-Kate, and combating mysterious robotic drones. There’s also a quick flash of the return of Battle Beast, a one-off villain that caused severe harm to Invincible in season one. Mark gains a sidekick when his purple-skinned half-brother Oliver decides to become a hero named Kid-Omni-Man.

The trailer focuses on the growing tension between Mark and Cecil, with neither man trusting the other. Cecil betrays Mark at the end of the trailer, trapping him in the White Room and summoning the mysterious robotic drones after him. The new footage also shows Mark’s father, Nolan, AKA Omni-Man, meeting Allen the Alien in captivity. Allen is attempting to convince Nolan to team up. The trailer ends with Mark donning his iconic black and blue Invincible costume from the comics. Invincible Season 3 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime on February 6, 2025.

What Will Invincible Season 3 Be About?

Invincible‘s darker costume change symbolizes a more serious turn for the series, building on top of the plot points established in the previous seasons. Mark is still recovering from his fight with Angstrom from across the multiverse, while the impending threat of the Viltrumites looms heavily over Mark’s shoulders. Mark is left in a precarious situation emotionally after discovering his feelings for Atom Eve when a parallel version of her confesses to him. His superstrength is also increasing, putting him on equal footing with the other Viltrumites, but that growing strength also puts him under suspicion from others. Meanwhile, Omni-Man has been taken captive by Viltrumites after repenting for his actions and settling down with an insectoid alien queen on Thraxa.

The season 2 finale and season 3 trailer imply that Nolan could join the Coalition of Planets to stop the other Viltrumites. The tension between Mark and Cecil in the season 3 trailer has been boiling over throughout the second season. Mark has disobeyed multiple of Cecil’s orders and advice, with Cecil’s pragmatism coming against Mark’s desire to be better than his father. Guardians of the Globe continues growing as a team, adding naive Martian shapeshifter the Shapesmith to the roster. Mark’s mother, Debbie, decides to raise Nolan’s son Oliver, who will become a more important character in season 3.

Notably, Amazon split Invincible season two, releasing the first half in Fall 2023 and the second half in Spring 2024. In contrast, it’s already been confirmed that Invincible season three will be released weekly without a break starting on February 6 with a three-episode premiere. New episodes will then air every Thursday through March 13, lasting eight episodes, just like the previous two seasons. Besides the main animated show, there was a special called Invincible: Atom Eve that focused on the backstory of the titular hero.