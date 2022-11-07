Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel

A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.

"Tony Stark has hit rock bottom," the trailer states. Images of Tony bloody and bandaged in a hospital are shown, the results of an explosion he may have caused. "But with his allies at his side, he's still invincible." Some of those allies are Captain America, War Machine, Ironheart, Emma Frost, and She-Hulk. Feilong is teased as a "sinister new threat," but we also get a glimpse at another armored villain to join Iron Man's long rogues gallery.

How Marvel Is Celebrating Iron Man's 60th Anniversary

Created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, Don Heck, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko, Iron Man debuted in 1963's Tales of Suspense #39. 2023 is the 60th anniversary of Iron Man, with Marvel launching a new volume of Invincible Iron Man to celebrate.

"Tony will be tested, as will the armor," Duggan told CBR. "As a longtime Iron Man fan, I'm very happy to be throwing everything from my years of notes on the character into one big story. I've only pitched stories with beginnings, middles and ends for a while now, and I'm getting to execute on my favorite ideas for both Tony and Iron Man. There is an attempt by our villain to make Tony his own worst enemy."

Christopher Cantwell Ends Iron Man Run

November sees the release of Iron Man #25, which also serves as Legacy #650. After a two-year run, writer Christopher Cantwell will end his run on Iron Man with the oversized issue, which Marvel announced during its Next Big Thing Panel at Comic-Con 2022. Cantwell has helped broaden the Iron Man mythos during his run, following his successful time on a Doctor Doom series with Salvador Larroca. The writer has pitted the Armored Avenger against the cosmically-powerful Korvac, turned Iron Man into a God, and teased an engagement between Tony Stark and Hellcat.

The description of Invincible Iron Man reads, "Tony Stark, the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, has lost it all: his wealth…his fame…his friends. But Stark doesn't realize he still has so much more to lose, especially when the assassins start to come for him! It's the beginning of the end, as the Golden Avenger must fight for his life and find out what it really means to hit rock bottom. Join Gerry Duggan (X-MEN) and Juan Frigeri (AVENGERS) as they take Iron Man to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe yet!"

