New Iron Man Series Chronicles Tony Stark's 60-Year Career as a Hero

A new Iron Man ongoing series is celebrating Tony Stark's 60th anniversary by going back in time to look at different eras in his history. Today marks the end of writer Christopher Cantwell's tenure on Iron Man, and Marvel is gearing up to launch a new volume of Invincible Iron Man in December by Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri. I Am Iron Man is another new series launching in March from writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Dotun Akande, spanning every major Iron Man era from the past. Fans can get a sneak peek at what Ayodele and Akande have planned for I Am Iron Man in today's Iron Man #25.

Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande have previously collaborated on Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1 and the Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited. Marvel teases some of the adventures I Am Iron Man will present include Kaiju battles under the sea, alien invasions in the desert, and a rescue mission in outer space.

What To Expect in Marvel's I Am Iron Man Series

"Iron Man has been my favorite character in all of fiction for years now," Ayodele said. "I've loved the character for so long that I had written a proposal for this series even before Dotun and I broke into comics. So, we are super grateful that Marvel made our wildest dreams come true by giving us this opportunity to tell stories that celebrate 60 years of the awesome existence of Tony Stark."

"Every issue of I AM IRON MAN is set in an iconic era of Iron Man, explores some deep emotional wounds of Tony Stark, is adrenaline-pumping with exciting set pieces, and is rendered in beautiful illustrations by Dotun Akande (my favorite comic book artist and best friend)," Ayodele continued. "It's the series for Iron Man fans and anyone that has ever wanted to get into Iron Man comics."

"Working on an Iron Man title—and an anniversary series for that matter—is a dream come true," Akande added. "That dream is a little over a decade now. Every single line of artwork is a decade-long itch scratched and a very personal love letter to Tony Stark (Iron Man), his creators, other inspiring and amazing storytellers that have worked on his comics, and his very passionate fans. Luckily for me, I found an equally enthusiastic fan of the character in my best friend, Murewa. We have a series of exhilarating, heroic tales we're sure will be enjoyed by both Iron Man stans and new readers. It's going to be a thrilling ride. Steel yourself."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)