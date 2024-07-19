Jason Aaron Returns to Conan the Barbarian for Titan’s Savage Sword of Conan

Jason Aaron is returning to the world of Conan the Barbarian once again. The Eisner Award-winning writer has been keeping busy ever since his exclusive contract with Marvel ended. At the top of the list is Aaron helping IDW Publishing with its relaunch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and this week came news that Jason Aaron is writing DC’s Absolute Superman, part of the publisher’s All In initiative. While Conan the Barbarian was at Marvel, Aaron and artist Mahmud Asrar teamed up to launch the Cimmerian’s ongoing series. Those rights have since moved to Titan Comics, where Aaron will once again pen a tale for King Conan.

Titan Comics announced Jason Aaron will join the Savage Sword of Conan creative team for a new King Conan story arc that begins in October. Savage Sword of Conan features multiple stories from different creative teams. Aaron and artist Geof Isherwood team for the first chapter of a King Conan two-part story, with writer Michael Kogge and artist Dan Parsons working on a Young Conan tale. Joe Jusko and Alex Horley will provide covers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joe Jusko’s cover for Savage Sword of Conan #5

Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar reunited for a King Conan series at Marvel that jumped farther into the future than any previous Conan adventure. We’ll have to see what the prolific writer has in store for King Conan when Savage Sword of Conan #5 goes on sale October 30th.

“Ever since we announced the launch of this new comic book line, fans and creators alike have been clamouring for the return of this iconic title – ONLY if it was in its original B&W anthology magazine format,” said editor Matt Murray when The Savage Sword of Conan was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. “It’s been a really tough secret to keep that we at Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics have actually been planning on that all along, but it can be a tough skull to crack on a few levels. We hope that we can live up to the expectations, as well as the legacy of the classic book, and think that with the writers and artists we already have on board (and those we’re still talking to) we can forge a new and exciting chapter in CONAN’s savage story.”

Alex Horley’s cover for Savage Sword of Conan #5

Conan fans will want to tune into San Diego Comic-Con to see what else Titan Comics will announce and reveal. ComicBook already revealed Conan the Barbarian covers that will be available exclusively at Comic-Con.