Titan Brings Doctor Who, Godzilla, Star Trek, Blade Runner and Conan the Barbarian to SDCC (Exclusive)

Some of Titan Entertainment’s biggest properties will be on hand during San Diego Comic-Con 2024. The biggest pop culture event of the year takes place July 24-28 at the San Diego Convention Center, as fans pack the building to get the latest on their favorite franchises. Titan Entertainment will be on hand with products from Titan Books, Titan Comics, and Titan Merchandise, which includes Doctor Who, Godzilla, Star Trek, Blade Runner, Conan the Barbarian, and much more. There is a little bit for every fan to enjoy, with limited edition books, merchandise, exclusive comics, and limited edition collectibles.

ComicBook can exclusive reveal Titan Entertainment’s San Diego Comic-Con 2024 exclusives. They include a Godzilla coloring book, a Star Trek art book, a Hannibal cookbook, a Stephen King signed copy of Later, Doctor Who enamel pins and Tardis vinyl figures, Conan the Barbarian covers, an anniversary edition of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Mother Nature, and more.

Continue reading for a complete list of the SDCC exclusives from Titan Entertainment, and you can find the company at Booth #5537 (Door C Cityside) during Comic-Con.

Godzilla: The Official Coloring Book With Free T-Shirt

Yes, you read that correctly! Every single copy of our wildly-popular Godzilla coloring book will come with a FREE t-shirt for you to color at home! Available in all sizes, see your favorite Kaiju face-off in front of a building emblazoned with San Diego 2024, just like the building wraps at our favorite Con! This t-shirt will only be available at Comic-Con, so make sure you pick up your coloring book AND t-shirt from Titan at Booth 5537!

Star Trek: The Art of Glenn Hetrick’s Alchemy Studios With Limited Edition Star Trek Makeup Brush

We can’t wait to welcome Glenn Hetrick as a guest at the show and to celebrate we have special debut copies of Star Trek: The Art of Glenn Hetrick’s Alchemy Studios, and EVERY copy comes with a super-rare collectible makeup brush so you can practice your Star Trek looks at home!

Total Recall: The Official Story of the Film With Limited Edition Memory Stick

Get ready for the ride of your life! We will have debut copies of Total Recall: The Official Story of the Film, with an incredible Total Recall Memory Stick, only at Comic-Con and ONLY at Titan Booth #5537. Featuring brand new interviews with director Paul Verhoeven and Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. Only 50 copies available, and the first 20 copies are SIGNED by Paul Verhoeven, you do not want to forget this one!

Signed Copies of Feeding Hannibal: A Connoisseur’s Cookbook

Feeding Hannibal: A Connoisseur’s Cookbook With Limited Edition “Eat the Rude” Lungs Pin

Featuring brand-new bookplates signed by showrunner Bryan Fuller and Hannibal food designer & author Janice Poon, each copy comes with a super-limited edition “Eat The Rude” lung pin, only 100 ever made, first come first served only at booth #5537!

Iain McCaig’s Smalltown Tales With Limited Edition Print

Iain has worked on scores of blockbusters including the Star Wars saga (he’s the designer of Darth Maul and Queen Amidala), Terminator 2, Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire and all three Avengers movies. In his new book Smalltown Tales, debuting at Comic-Con, readers will be transported to a place where imagination knows no bounds and storytelling reigns supreme. Every copy comes with a deluxe 12″x12″ art print and Iain will be signing at the show!

Later Signed by Stephen King

WHILE STOCKS LAST! To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Hard Case Crime we are bringing a rare collector’s edition of Later by Stephen King in hardcover to the show! EVERY COPY is signed by Stephen King!

Doctor Who: Fifteen Piece Kawaii All Doctors Enamel Pin Collection

Titan Booth #5537 at Comic-Con 2024 is the only opportunity for global Doctor Who fans to buy this WORLD EXCLUSIVE Fifteen Piece Kawaii-style All Doctors Enamel Pin Collection! Please note: this beautiful, one-of-a-kind Kawaii-style All Doctors collection will only be available from Titan Booth #5537 from Preview Night (Wednesday July 24th). Numbers are EXTREMELY LIMITED. First come, first served!

Doctor Who: Blue Metallic-Effect Tardis – 6.5″ Titan Vinyl Figure

We’re celebrating Ncuti Gatwa’s arrival as the Fifteenth Doctor at Comic-Con with a pair of unique, separately-packaged, separately-available GLOBALLY EXCLUSIVE 6.5″ TARDIS Vinyl Figures! Both releases (6.5″ Blue Metallic-Effect TARDIS and 6.5″ Pink “Happiness Patrol” TARDIS) are available from Titan Booth #5537.

Doctor Who: Pink “Happiness Patrol” Tardis – 6.5″ Titan Vinyl Figure

We’re celebrating Ncuti Gatwa’s arrival as the Fifteenth Doctor at Comic-Con with a pair of unique, separately-packaged, separately-available GLOBALLY EXCLUSIVE 6.5″ TARDIS Vinyl Figures! Both releases (6.5″ Blue Metallic-Effect TARDIS and 6.5″ Pink “Happiness Patrol” TARDIS) are available from

Titan Booth #5537.

Doctor Who: Thirteen Piece Tardis Enamel Pin Collection

Titan Booth #5537 is the only opportunity for US Doctor Who fans, who missed out last year, to buy this EXCLUSIVE Thirteen Piece TARDIS Enamel Pin Collection. We’ve located a handful of sealed, mint-condition collections and we’re bringing them to the show! Please note: this one-of-a-kind TARDIS collection will be available from Titan Booth #5537 from Preview Night (Wednesday July 24th). Numbers are SUPER LIMITED. First come, first served!

The Savage Sword of Conan #1 SDCC Exclusive Foil Joe Jusko

The Savage Sword of Conan is back from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics!

The Savage Sword of Conan #1 SDCC Exclusive comes with a special foil cover featuring legendary Conan cover artist Joe Jusko. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537!

Conan the Barbarian #13 SDCC Exclusive Foil Dan Panosian

BRAND-NEW ARC! The triumphant new era of Conan continues in this tale of brutal heroic adventure from Jim Zub and Doug Braithwaite!

Conan the Barbarian #13 debuts at SDCC with an exclusive foil Dan Panosian cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537!

Conan the Barbarian #13 SDCC Exclusive Tehani Farr Virgin

BRAND-NEW ARC! The triumphant new era of Conan continues in this tale of brutal heroic adventure from Jim Zub and Doug Braithwaite!

Conan the Barbarian #13 debuts at SDCC with an exclusive Tehani Farr virgin cover. Only available at

Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537!

Mother Nature Signed Anniversary Edition by Jamie Lee Curtis SDCC Exclusive

Eco-horror graphic novel, set in New Mexico, and adapted from Jamie Lee Curtis script for the forthcoming Comet Pictures/Blumhouse film.

Celebrating the one year anniversary of its debut, this special edition comes with an exclusive dust jacket and signed bookplate by creators Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Goldman, Karl Stevens. Only available at

Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537!

Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus #1 SDCC Exclusive Foil Christian Ward

THE ELECTRIFYING NEW BLADE RUNNER SERIES! The next chapter in Titan’s Blade Runner comics saga! Set in TOKYO 2015.

Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus #1 SDCC edition debuts at the show with an exclusive foil Christian Ward cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537!

Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor #1 SDCC Exclusive Artgerm Virgin

Join the Fifteenth Doctor in a brand-new comic book adventure!

Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor #1 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Stanley “Artgerm” Lau virgin cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537!

Gun Honey: Collision Course #1 SDCC Exclusive Foil Adam Hughes

Award-winning writer and co-founder of Hard Case Crime, Charles Ardai, returns to the Gun Honey universe!

Gun Honey: Collision Course #1 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive foil Adam Hughes cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537!

High on Life #1 SDCC Exclusive Glow-in-the-Dark Cover

Squanch Games and Titan Comics join forces to bring the hit video game High on Life to the comic

book realm!

High on Life #1 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive glow-in-the-dark cover! Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537!

Life Is Strange: Forget-Me-Not #1 SDCC Exclusive Game Cover

Based on the global hit game from Square Enix, Life Is Strange. Written by Eisner Award-winning comics

creator Zoe Thorogood!

Life Is Strange: Forget-Me-Not #1 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive game art cover! Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537!