10 DC Villains Who Started as Jokes But Became Truly Terrifying

From psychotic clowns to gods of evil, DC Comics has no shortage of threatening villains that have defined the superhero genre. However, not every supervillain has the same chilling reputation. There are plenty of villains in DC Comics that are one-note and laughable characters with silly gimmicks. Many of these types of criminals are jokes both in the superhero and supervillain communities. However, occasionally, these underdog villains get the chance to rise above their poor first impressions and become legitimate threats to the heroes of the DC Universe. Whether the villains acquire new abilities or have their origins rewritten to be darker, these seemingly pathetic DC crooks have transformed into serious and nightmarish supervillains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where once these DC supervillains were seen as costumed nobodies, they defied expectations to become genuine menaces to society.

1) Firefly

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Garfield Lynns was a special effects expert who used his knowledge of light and illusions to commit crimes. Batman inspired him to become the supervillain Firefly when he failed to capture Garfield because he mistook a firefly for the light of Garfield’s cigarette. Originally, Firefly was a one-note crook with a silly gimmick and a lame bug-themed costume who shot bright rainbow-colored lasers from his helmet and belt. However, after the New Earth reboot in the late 80s, the writers decided to take the name “Firefly” much more literally. Garfield was reimagined as a pyrotechnic expert on movie sets until his obsession with fire drove him insane. Donning a jetpack and a flame-thrower, Garfield became the deadly pyromaniac known as “Firefly.” Gone are the days of being a light-show enthusiast; now, Garfield is one of the deadliest arsonists in DC Comics.

2) Dr. Sivana

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Doctor Thaddeus Bodog Sivana was introduced in the 1940s as the archetypal mad scientist nemesis of Captain Marvel (later renamed Shazam). Using his plethora of inventions, Dr. Sivana was constantly trying to take over the world. Despite his lofty aims, Dr. Sivana, from his exaggerated glasses to his overbite, was depicted as a joke. However, in the New 52 reboot during the 2010s, Dr. Sivana was reinvented. He was no longer a wacky caricature of an evil genius, but instead became a cunning mastermind who uses science and magic to fight his enemies. His new origin story was that he tried to use magic to save his sick family. To find a cure, Dr. Sivana attempted to open the tomb of the mystical anti-villain Black Adam. Instead, he was struck by a magic bolt of lightning. This event gave Dr. Sivana the power to see hidden magic, super-strength, flight, and electrokinesis. However, the magic drove Dr. Sivana insane, and he eventually lost his power while fighting Shazam. Now desperate for more power, Dr. Sivana battles Shazam and the rest of the Marvel Family with his scientific and mystical knowledge.

3) Black Hand

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

William Hand, aka Black Hand, made his debut as a C-list villain of Hal Jordan, aka Green Lantern. William used a weapon called the Cosmic Divining Rod to make himself stronger by absorbing the energy of Hal’s ring. Despite this power, William was mainly seen as a gimmicky villain who loved spouting cliches. However, all of that changed when aliens abducted and experimented on William. They ultimately gave him the power to drain the life force from people. William loved this power because he had secretly grown up with a fascination with death. This ability and his obsession with death made him the prime candidate to lead the newly formed Black Lantern Corps. This nightmarish Lantern Corps is fueled by death and the dark god-like entity Nekron. To become worthy of a Black Lantern Ring, William killed his entire family and then committed suicide only to be resurrected. Now a reanimated agent of oblivion, William seeks to exterminate all life in the universe with his legions of fellow undead Black Lanterns.

4) Key

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Introduced as an enemy of the Justice League, the villain known as the “Key” shows that sometimes power comes at a cost. Originally a mad scientist, the Key developed a special chemical that unlocked the brain’s potential, turning him into a super-genius. The Key used mind-altering chemicals to control the Justice League, but the heroes always broke free of his influence. Even though the Key’s intelligence made him dangerous, his keyhole-shaped helmet and key-based weapons came across as ridiculous and gimmicky. He gained a massive upgrade when his many years of misusing the mind-expanding drug gave him telepathic powers. With this newfound ability, he could mind control people and read minds. However, the Key had no ability to turn off this power, so his mind became overwhelmed with the thoughts of millions of people at once. The constant noise drove the Key insane, and he tried to murder an entire city with his telepathic powers to gain some peace of mind.

5) Penguin

Image courtesy of dc comics

With a moniker like the “Penguin,” Oswald Cobblepot had a long way to go to become the notorious Batman villain and kingpin he is today. Born with deformities that gave him a long nose, a stocky build, and a waddle, Oswald’s penguin-like appearance earned him his nickname. Introduced in 1941, Oswald used colorful weaponized umbrellas, committed crimes centered around birds, and had a weird quack-like laugh. All of this made Oswald a very unintimidating villain for many years. However, over several decades, DC writers reworked the character to become a far more ruthless and three-dimensional character. Like a real-life crime lord, Oswald presents himself to the outside world as a sophisticated gentleman and owner of the high-end Iceberg Lounge. However, behind the scenes, Oswald is a cold and vicious kingpin and tactical genius who will butcher anyone who crosses him. Although he still has his bird-like appearance and weaponized umbrellas, the Penguin became a ruthless gang leader feared across Gotham.

6) Trickster

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

James Jesse, aka the Trickster, was a Flash villain introduced as a more light-hearted and kid-friendly version of the Joker. James grew up as a trapeze artist with a fear of heights until he invented special shoes that gave him the ability to fly. After making an assortment of gag-based weapons, including sneezing powder and explosive bananas, James joined the supervillain team, the Rogues. However, after the Flash caught him, James was left to rot and be abused in the Iron Heights prison for years. The abuse and feeling of being forgotten drove James insane. He finally broke out of prison to pull off his greatest trick. He took over Central City by brainwashing its citizens and having supervillains run amok. In his most cruel joke, he brainwashed the Flash into thinking that his legs had been sawed off. Even though the Flash eventually recovered and defeated him, James was content with being recognized as a criminal mastermind.

7) Starro

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The very first enemy the Justice League ever fought was the giant space starfish Starro. Although he had a massive body and could fly, shoot lasers, and create clones of himself, his appearance as just an overgrown starfish did not appear very threatening and instead made him come off as a somewhat campy villain. It also didn’t help that the Justice League defeated this alien warlord just by covering him in lime powder. Over time, though, the writers reinvented the character to be truly deserving of the title “Starro the Conqueror.” Instead of making giant clones, Starro can now create billions of miniature versions of himself. These smaller clones latch onto the faces of people and bend their minds to Starro’s will. Through this method of mass assimilation, Starro has enslaved nine galaxies and is one of the most feared entities in the universe. For such a silly-looking alien, Starro has become one of the most menacing villains the Justice League has ever faced.

8) Turtle

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Turtle was Barry Allen’s very first villain. As suggested by his name, he was the antithesis of Flash and he prided himself on being the slowest man alive. In his Silver Age debut, he had no powers and his only gimmick was that he moved and talked very slowly. Although he had a strategic mind, his slow-paced nature allowed Barry to easily defeat him. However, in the 2019 reboot of Barry’s origin, the Turtle was transformed into the hero’s true polar opposite. The Turtle gained his powers when a lab experiment connected him to the Still Force. This cosmic energy is the source of all entropy in the universe. With this connection, the Turtle became immortal and gained the power to halt people and objects dead in their tracks. His deadliest ability, however, is the power to drain the energy from living things. He used this power to murder his wife and children because he felt that they held him back. Like a vampire, the Turtle seeks to drain all of Barry’s Speed Force energy so that he can become unstoppable. Although it took a long time for the Turtle to become a serious villain, slow and steady has won the race.

9) Mr. Freeze

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Today, Victor Fries, aka Mr. Freeze, is one of the most recognizable and tragic villains in comic book history. However, he used to be a much sillier villain. Originally called “Mr. Zero”, Victor had an ugly yellow and purple costume and a freeze gun that looked like a teapot. His origin was that a lab accident caused him to be unable to survive out of sub-zero temperatures. Still, his use of an ice cream truck as a getaway vehicle and love of ice puns made him a character that no one could take seriously. That all changed when the 1990s Batman: The Animated Series introduced a new factor into Victor’s origin: his wife, Nora. When she became sick with a deadly illness, Victor froze Nora to save her. After a lab accident gave him his sub-zero condition, Victor became a ruthless villain who would kill anyone if it gave him the opportunity to save Nora’s life. Although Victor has sympathetic motivations, his obsession has led him to kill countless people, including his own family. No longer a pun-spewing villain, Victor is now a cold-blooded killer.

10) Ten-Eyed Man

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of the most ridiculous villains DC has ever produced was the Ten-Eyed Man. Philip Reardon became the Ten-Eyed Man after he underwent an experimental surgery to connect his retinal nerves to his fingertips to restore his sight. As one can imagine, having eyes on your fingers made everyday life, much less criminal life, next to impossible. For decades, Philip was a D-List Batman villain that no one took seriously. However, the New 52 and Rebirth reboots transformed Phillip into a spine-chilling occultist. This new version of Phillip is shrouded in mystery, but he now has a new set of powers that make him one of Batman’s deadliest foes. He can read minds, see through objects, drive people insane, and remove organs from people’s bodies without leaving a trace. His appearance, movements, and dialogue also make him a genuinely unnerving presence. Where once the Ten-Eyed Man was one of the biggest jokes in Gotham, he became one of the most powerful and mentally unstable villains Batman has ever faced.