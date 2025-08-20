The Penguin Season 2 Just Took a Big Step Closer to Happening

Despite being ordered as a limited series originally, the hit television series The Penguin just took a big step toward securing a second season. The HBO Max drama was a massive hit with its first season, becoming one of the biggest launches for the streaming service after The Last of Us. The series is a spinoff of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, and sees Colin Farrell reprise his role as the titular character, Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, known as the Penguin. On Tuesday, Variety revealed that The Penguin creator Lauren LeFranc signed a new overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, leaving room for LeFranc to possibly develop The Penguin Season 2 as part of this new deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per the outlet, LeFranc’s new contract is a two-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, where she’ll produce projects through her newly created Acid and Tender Productions banner. LeFranc expressed her excitement over the deal in a statement to the press, noting that she’s excited to work with the company that has been truly supportive of her and her work thus far. “I am thrilled to continue my creative partnership with HBO. They have been unwavering in their support of my work on The Penguin and beyond. My company, Acid and Tender Productions, comes from a sincere desire to shepherd bold stories and perspectives from singular voices and artists I love. I came up in writers rooms and when they’re working, there’s nothing better. My hope is for Acid and Tender to become that kind of haven for writers and filmmakers who seek to tell authentic, off-kilter, character-driven stories, no matter the genre.”

Will The Penguin Season 2 Happen at HBO Max?

LeFranc was first associated with The Batman‘s spinoff back in 2021, with the show officially being ordered to series at HBO and HBO Max the following year. The eight-episode first season was developed as a limited series, meant to take place between The Batman and The Batman Part II. The show stars Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, and Deirdre O’Connell. The series also featured Clancy Brown, Theo Rossi, James Madio, Michael Kelly, Daniel J. Watts, Carmen Ejogo, and Deirdre O’Connell.

The Penguin received 24 Emmy nominations, including Best Limited Series, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Farrell, Milioti, and O’Connell, respectively. Even more impressive is The Penguin setting an Emmy nominations record for 2025.

While The Penguin Season 2 has not yet officially been ordered, a second season has been teased over recent months. As it stands, Matt Reeves is currently hard at work on The Batman Part II, suggesting a potential The Penguin Season 2 may have to wait for The Batman Part II‘s production. It was recently revealed that Reeves and LeFranc have discussed possibilities of a second season. As it stands, The Penguin Season 2 is not imminent. If it does happen, it more than likely won’t happen until after the upcoming sequel to The Batman.

For now, fans can rewatch the first season of The Penguin now on HBO Max. Do you hope fo The Penguin to get a second season? Let us know in the comments.