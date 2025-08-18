A Justice League Hero Is Hiding a Dangerous Secret (and for Once It’s Not Batman)

For once, Batman can’t be accused of being the most untrustworthy member of the Justice League. Classic story lines like “Tower of Babel” have demonstrated the lengths that Batman will go to in order to stay one step ahead of the competition. “Tower of Babel” revealed how Batman had been keeping files on how to take out members of the Justice League. Of course, the Justice League was able to move past this betrayal, but there’s always the risk that something similar could happen in the future. Well, that time appears to be now, and surprisingly, Batman isn’t the hero responsible for secretly plotting behind the Justice League’s back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC released a preview of Justice League Red #1 by Saladin Ahmed, Clayton Henry, Arif Prianto, Lucas Gattoni, and Ryan Christy. It begins with three glimpses at possible futures that all end in catastrophe: global cryogenic devastation, planetwide zombification, and an Apokoliptian invasion. All these scenarios are being run through a catastrophe algorithm trying to predict future outcomes. Unfortunately, the results are the same again and again. If someone doesn’t act now, there will be no future for the Earth. The only hero on the Justice League with the foresight to see what is coming is Red Tornado.

Red Tornado Forms a Secret Team Behind the Justice League’s Back

Red Tornado is the advanced android member of the Justice League. After being disbanded following the events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Justice League is officially back as the Justice League Unlimited. Just like its namesake from the animated series, the Justice League Unlimited has an expansive roster that operates from the floating Watchtower above Earth. Red Tornado serves as the eyes and mind of the Watchtower, always on the hunt for new dangers on the horizon. However, this search is also what leads Red Tornado to keep secrets from his teammates.

image credit: dc

image credit: dc

image credit: dc

image credit: dc

image credit: dc

He believes that Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman lack the perspective to see what needs to be done, which is ironic when you consider Batman’s checkered history. If anyone would see things from Red Tornado’s perspective, it’s the Dark Knight. Nevertheless, Red Tornado is determined to do what is necessary to succeed, even if it means removing the biological parts from his body. One of the final pages in the preview of Justice League Red #1 features Red Tornado standing on a vertical operating table with his skin ripped from his body. You can look at it as if Red Tornado is removing any weaknesses he may have, which include his human parts.

The cover of Justice League Red #1 reveals the potential members of Red Tornado’s covert team: Power Girl, Green Lantern (Simon Baz), Red Canary, Cyborg, and Deadman. They’re all fringe players who shouldn’t mind being involved in shady things, though it remains to be seen if Red Tornado will be truthful with them. Plus, the Justice League deals with world-ending threats every day. What makes these simulations that Red Tornado is running any different?

We’ll have to wait for the answers to these questions and more for when Justice League Red #1 goes on sale Wednesday, August 20th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!