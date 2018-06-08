Dark Horse Comics Editor Karen Berger Remembers Anthony Bourdain

People are still processing the death and suicide of Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain, including his friend and editor at Dark Horse Comics Karen Berger.

Berger worked with Bourdain on his Dark Horse project Hungry Ghosts, and she shared her thoughts on the famed chef and writer’s passing on social media. “I am shocked and devastated to hear about Anthony Bourdain,” Berger wrote. “This is so unbelievably sad. He was brilliant, bold and so incredibly talented. My heart goes out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

The sad news of Bourdain’s suicide was confirmed this morning by CNN after he was found in a France hotel room by his close friend Eric Ripert. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the release read. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

You can find the official description of Bourdain’s project with Berger below, which was written by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose and is drawn by Sebastian Cabrol, Alberto Ponticelli, Vanesa Del Rey, Mateus Santolouco, Leonardo Manco, Irene Koh, Paul Pope, and Francesco Francavilla. Colors are by Jose Villarrubia and the book is edited by Karen Berger.

“Inspired by the Japanese Edo Period game Hyakumonogatari Kaidankai or 100 Candles, a circle of chefs gather to outscare each other with modern tales of fear and food from around the world–and pray that they survive the night.

Cooked up by the best-selling author and veteran chef, Anthony Bourdain (Kitchen Confidential, Emmy-Award winning TV star of Parts Unknown) and acclaimed novelist Joel Rose (Kill, Kill, Faster, Faster), back again from their New York Times #1 bestseller, Get Jiro!).

* Features all-new, original recipes prepared by Bourdain, plus a guide to the ghostly legendary spirits behind these horrifying tales.

Collects the four-issue mini-series.

* For mature readers.”

Anthony Bourdain’s Hungry Ghosts Hardcover can be found in stores on September 19.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).