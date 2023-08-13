Marvel's Daredevil: Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto's Final Issue Reveals First Preview

Writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto have been reinventing Marvel's Daredevil for the past four years, and the latest run on the Man without fear is coming to an end. The upcoming Daredevil #14 (legacy number #662) will be published on August 16th, and it will mark the final issue from the pair of creators. Daredevil's most recent issue left Matt Murdock in a precarious situation, as he traveled down into (basically) Hell to confront The Beast, the demonic entity that rules The Hand. Matt got sorted out with a great new costume and brought Foggy Nelson back to life, but it sure seemed like he was going to get stuck down there.

Now the first preview for the next issue of Daredevil has been released. Though it doesn't offer much by way of what Murdock is doing, or if he survived, it does offer us a tease for Elektra continuing her work as Daredevil of Hell's Kitchen. Marvel Comics has already confirmed that a new Daredevil series will launch very soon, with Spider-Man: Mile Morales writer Saladin Ahmed penning the series which will feature art by Aaron Kuder. That book sure seems to have both Matt Murdock and Elektra running around, though is the later the only one operating as Daredevil? We'll know soon, but for now check out the first look at Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto's final issue below.

The full solicitation for the new issue reads:

Daredevil #14 (Legacy #662)

Written by: Chip Zdarsky

Art by: Marco Checchetto, Matt Wilson

Cover by: Marco Checchetto, Matt Wilson

Page Count: 36 Pages

Release Date: August 16, 2023

THE ENDD! But of what? A life? A love? A marriage? Matt Murdock's time as Daredevil? Or the latest and greatest run in one of Marvel's most celebrated sagas? ...All of the above?