Kevin Smith Teams With Dark Horse Comics for Secret Stash Press Publishing Line

Kevin Smith is launching his own creator-owned line of comics, with Dark Horse Comics serving as the publisher. Titled Secret Stash Press, the publishing line is named after Smith’s New Jersey comic book shop. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith will write each title, with the eight-issue Masquerade kicking things off this fall. Next up is an anthology series titled Quick Stops, which takes place in Smith’s View Askewniverse and features characters from Clerks, Mallrats and Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back. Kevin Smith celebrated the news on Twitter, sharing the logo for Secret Stash Press.

The filmmaker and comic writer wrote on Twitter: “HEY KIDS! COMICS! @The_SecretStash is not just selling comic books anymore – now we’re MAKING COMIC BOOKS TOO! I’m excited to announce SECRET STASH PRESS –a new line of comics we’re launching exclusively with publishing legends @DarkHorseComics! 2 new titles in stores this fall!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

HEY KIDS! COMICS!@The_SecretStash is not just selling comic books anymore – now we’re MAKING COMIC BOOKS TOO!

I’m excited to announce

SECRET STASH PRESS –

a new line of comics we’re launching exclusively with publishing legends @DarkHorseComics!

2 new titles in stores this fall! https://t.co/fpmqOSROHb pic.twitter.com/rdDgvlB8ij — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 4, 2022

“I’ve been a fan of Kevin’s films for years. The fact is, we have much in common. We’ve both worked in our own comic shops, worked in the film business, but most of all, have a passionate love for the comics medium,” Dark Horse president and founder Mike Richardson said in a statement. “It only makes sense for us to finally team up, and I am extremely proud to announce his exciting new line of comic books and graphic novels here at Dark Horse. Kevin has a brilliant, creative mind, and I can’t wait to see what he has in store for all of us.”

“2022 marks the 25th anniversary of my comic book store, Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash. And after a quarter-century of selling comics, the Secret Stash is going to MAKE our own comics!” Smith said in a statement.

“Following the recipe written by Mike Richardson eons ago when he turned his comic shop into a legendary comic book publisher, the Secret Stash is ready to take the next step in its evolution,” Smith added. “I’m ecstatic for Secret Stash Press to become a part of the Dark Horse multimedia empire and I hope our books will bring new customers into comic shops and delight regular readers from all around the world.”

Kevin Smith has written for both Marvel Comics and DC Comics, along with directing episodes of The Flash and Supergirl on The CW. He is the showrunner of Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Let us know your thoughts on Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash Press in the comments!

Photo credit Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images