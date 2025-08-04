Krypto Fans Really Need to Read This One Comic Before Supergirl

Krypto the Superdog has been a staple of Superman comics for decades, a loyal Kryptonian companion who brings a unique blend of heartwarming loyalty and immense power to the Man of Steel’s mythology. First introduced in 1955, the character was initially a one-off creation but quickly captured the hearts of readers, becoming a regular fixture in the adventures of Superboy and later Superman. Despite this long history, it is only now, thanks to James Gunn’s Superman, that a broader cinematic audience is meeting the super-powered pup for the first time on the big screen. In the film, Krypto is portrayed as a lovable, albeit terribly behaved, dog who provides a crucial emotional anchor for Clark Kent (David Corenswet), a CGI creation modeled after Gunn’s own mischievous rescue dog, Ozu.

For fans who enjoyed Krypto’s scene-stealing antics in Superman, there is a wealth of classic comic book stories they could explore to get more of the character, from his earliest appearances in Adventure Comics to more modern tales that have reimagined his origins. However, the single best Krypto story that fans can and should read right now does more than just provide a deeper understanding of the beloved dog. It also serves as essential reading for the next major DCU movie, Supergirl. That’s because the comic book miniseries Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely is a standout story for Kara Zor-El while also offering a defining tale for her faithful Kryptonian hound.

Krypto’s Role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

King and Evely’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is a critically acclaimed eight-issue series that fundamentally redefines Kara Zor-El for a modern audience. The story finds a disillusioned Supergirl, feeling purposeless and overshadowed by her famous cousin, celebrating her 21st birthday on a distant planet with a red sun, which temporarily negates her powers. It is here that she meets Ruthye, a young alien girl who is seeking to hire a mercenary to avenge the murder of her father. This chance encounter pulls Supergirl, and her loyal companion Krypto, into a galaxy-spanning quest for justice that is far more a gritty space western than a typical superhero adventure.

From the very beginning of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Krypto is established as a central figure in Kara’s life. He is her steadfast companion in a moment of existential crisis and a living connection to a world she lost. The story immediately puts his loyalty to the test. In the first issue, the man Ruthye is hunting, a villain named Krem, attacks the heroes and manages to shoot Krypto with a poisoned arrow before escaping. This act of violence against her dog is what solidifies Kara’s resolve to help Ruthye, transforming a potential job for a mercenary into a deeply personal mission. In short, Krypto’s injury becomes the catalyst for the entire journey, launching the trio on a relentless chase across the cosmos.

Throughout Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Krypto is also a symbol of the goodness and hope that Kara is struggling to hold onto. While he is sidelined for a portion of the narrative as Kara searches for a way to heal him, his presence looms large over the story. His unconditional love and unwavering bravery serve as a constant source of inspiration for Supergirl as she confronts her own trauma and questions her place in the universe.

Given that the upcoming Supergirl film is directly based on this comic series, with Milly Alcock portraying the more “hardcore” version of the character seen in the book, Krypto’s role is expected to be significant. The end of Superman already established that Krypto is technically Kara’s dog, whom Clark has been looking after, perfectly setting up the events of Woman of Tomorrow. For fans who fell in love with the poorly behaved but ultimately heroic dog in Superman, this comic offers a deeper look at the character, showcasing his courage and his unbreakable bond with his owner, and making it the perfect preparation for his next, and likely more dramatic, appearance in the DCU.

