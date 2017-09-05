LINE Webtoon Announces Deadpool Co-Creator’s New Series ‘Outrage’

Sometimes you need a bully to beat a bully, and that’s where the new hero Outrage comes in.

Outrage is a brand new series from the minds of Deadpool Co-Creator Fabian Nicieza and artist Reilly Brown. The two are reuniting for the LINE Webtoon series after previously working on Marvel’s Cable & Deadpool, and that brand of humor and style should fit Outrage well.

Outrage stars an unknown individual with the ability to travel via the internet. That’s a handy enough ability, but it becomes even more potent when you factor in he can manifest physically at any terminal that features internet trolling, bullying, or hate spewing.

“As the world continues to become more connected and social media dominates the way people communicate, bullying and negativity unfortunately become more prevalent as well with users hiding behind the shields of their computer screens,” said Nicieza about his new series. “I wanted to take a unique spin on the vigilante, creating a new kind of cyber hero in the vein of Deadpool meets Mr. Robot meets The Office. I knew right away that LINE Webtoon and its huge digital community were the right audience for this series.”

“It’s an awesome experience to be working with Nicieza again for this series, because he pays me to say things like that,” added Brown about reuniting. “Modern society is rampant with virtual abuse, and it has been a lot of fun bringing this vigilante character to life who is doing his part to stop the trolls.”

While it might sound like a positive at first, Outrage’s hunting spree could cause more problems than it solves. With Nicieza and Brown at the helm though, it should be endlessly entertaining.

“Having people like Fabian Nicieza and Reilly Brown, who have made their incredible mark in the world of comics, come together and create a new series for our readers is very exciting,” said JunKoo Kim, Founder and Head of LINE Webtoon. “The subject matter of Outrage is something that all social media users can relate to and we know our readers are going to love it.”

You can find the official description for Outrage below, and the LINE Webtoon app can be downloaded on iOS and Android. You can find the first image from the series in the gallery.