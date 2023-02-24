Mad Cave Studios Reveals New Series You've Been Cancelled (Exclusive)

Mad Cave Studios is pulling the curtain back off its brand new series, and we've got your exclusive first look. The new four-issue series is titled You've Been Cancelled, and features the creative team of writer Curt Pires (Youth, Wyrd), artist Kevin Castaniero (Grit), colorist Jason Wordie (First Knife, Rogues), and letterer Micah Myers. Cancelled is set in the near future and revolves around an entertainment event by the same name, and while those who end up on the show are on the run for their lives, the bounty hunters who are after them are living on the edge as well.

"I'm ecstatic to be bringing You've Been Cancelled to life with Kevin, Jason, Micah and our publishing partners at Mad Cave," said Curt Pires. "This is a book that has hilarity, satire and good old-fashioned ultraviolence in equal measure. Not to mention mind-blowingly beautiful artwork."

(Photo: Mad Cave)

"I personally can not wait for you guys to read this book. Lots of whiskey, sweat and tears went in on my end, so hopefully it delivers," said Kevin Castaniero. "Hell, based on the team we have working on this, I think it will do that and more!!! Hopefully you have as much fun reading the book as I did illustrating it!!! Cheers."

(Photo: Mad Cave)

"It's great to be working with Curt and Kevin," said colorist Jason Wordie. "I had a blast coloring this book. The writing is great and the artwork is full of energy and detail."

You've Been Cancelled hits comic stores this June, and you can find the official description below.

"In the near future, cancel culture means more than just losing your job...it could mean your life. The world's premier entertainment event is CANCELLED – a live-streamed program where elite bounty hunters called cancellers kill individuals who society has voted to "cancel" following heinous actions or offenses. Our story follows Roland Endo, the world's #1 ranked Canceller. Because of this status, Roland lives in a constant state of paranoia with a target on his back..."

What do you think of You've Been Cancelled? Let us know in the comments!