SDCC 2024: Joe Quesada Reveals Comic Imprint Amazing Comics and First Title

After several mysterious teases, the secret behind the Idaho’s #1 comic book company campaign was finally revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. Behind all of those teases was a new comic company called Amazing Comics, which is the result of a partnership between Mad Cave Studios and European publishing house Dupuis, though it’s also the new venture of legendary writer and artist Joe Quesada. The company’s first title will be Disciple, a series written by Quesada and Charles Dorfman that also features artwork by Quesada, colors by Richard Isanove, inks by Wade von Grawbadger, and lettering by Joe Caramagna. You can check out the full cover for Disciple below.

The partnership that powers Amazing Comics is created by founder Quesada, President of Mad Cave Studios Mark Irwin, Dupuis’ Editorial Director Stéphane Beaujean and Senior Editor Olivier Jalabert. As for the company’s first book, that will be Disciple, but the title actually debuted at San Diego Comic-Con with the preview comic Disciple: Quarto. The story of Disciple draws inspiration from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, and Quesada said that core idea got everything else rolling.

What Is Disciple?

“The true origin of Disciple came about when I met Charles Dorfman, a talented writer with a passion for graphic storytelling. Charles pitched an adaptation of Hamlet, which sparked a creative journey that led to the unique version of Disciple we have today,” Quesada said. “This project blends Shakespearean elements with contemporary genres, creating a rich, mythological world for our readers to explore that begins as a prequel to the original, set in a whole new world.”

Origins of Amazing Comics

“Amazing Comics has been percolating in my head since 2005. I knew a day would come when I could make it a reality, but when it did, I promised myself not to rush into anything. Be patient and thoughtful, and always remember that I’ve been well served in my 30-plus years in comics by choosing the road less traveled,” Quesada said. “So here we are. After two years of quietly working, planning, and building something different from the ground up, I couldn’t be happier with my new partnership with Mad Cave Studios and Dupuis. Not only are they dear friends, but they’re world-class publishers who share the same vision for graphic storytelling that I do, and together, we’ve come up with an initiative that’s unique and has never been attempted before. I can’t wait to introduce some Amazing characters and stories to fans around the world.”

“Dupuis Publishing and Média-Participations are both very proud and excited by the editorial joint venture between our group and the formidable team of Mad Cave Studios to undertake an unprecedented and historical endeavor in the graphic novel space, banding together with comic book legend Joe Quesada and his Amazing Comics team to produce innovating creative content for the worldwide audience,” Jalabert said.

“Mad Cave isn’t just a comics company; we’re a publisher specializing in graphic storytelling. This collaboration with Joe and Dupuis allows us to break new ground worldwide and bring something fresh and exciting to the market,” Irwin said.

