Magma Comix is Going Independent (Exclusive)

It’s a new era for Magma Comix, as the comics imprint is becoming an independent publisher apart from Heavy Metal magazine. Magma Comix founder and CEO Denton J. Tipton is launching this new era alongside Editor-in-Chief Bobby Curnow, Sales and Marketing Manager Joel Elad (IDW, Top Cow), and Operations Manager Mike Ford (IDW). The Webber Agency’s Jeff Webber will represent Magma Comix for international sales and licensing, and Magma also states that creators will be given a fair and transparent deal with advance royalties.

First-look deals with partners will be revealed at a later time, and the publisher will offer direct market support through a multi-distributor approach, prioritizing simple, low-risk ordering for retailers. Part of that equation is a limited number of variant covers and returnability, and the catalog will include new and original fiction for mature audiences.

Left to Right: Denton J. Tipton, Bobby Curnow, Joel Elad, Mike Ford

“We are fortunate to have secured funding that will ensure Magma will maintain its creative freedom and independence, while providing capital and support necessary to establish long-term stability in an unpredictable industry,” said Magma Comix Founder and CEO, Denton J. Tipton.

“Magma will lower the barriers to entry by making our line easy to navigate and by reducing risk for our retail partners. But above all, our team’s unique combination of creator relationships, industry knowledge, and passion for storytelling will unleash a creative eruption that we hope sets a new standard for comics,” Tipton said.

Magma Comix will be announcing projects with legendary creators and talented newcomers in the coming months, and there will also be a new program to help all creators get published. You can find out more information during the Magma Comix Resurfaces! panel at San Diego Comic-Con International, which will take place on Friday, July 21st from 7:00 to 8:00 PM in Room 4.

