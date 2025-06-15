A Beloved MCU Character Knows the Key to Defeating Doom

One World Under Doom #5 is yet another excellent issue of this series. Doom becoming the Sorcerer Supreme in 2024’s Blood Hunt was just the beginning and Doom used that power to take over the world. Since then, Doom has actually been something of a good ruler. People are fed and taken care of, and he’s become quite popular. However, Doom is still a villain, and the heroes have done everything they could to depose him. Dormammu attacked in One World Under Doom #4, and that led to the newest issue, which sees Doom lead the heroes into battle against the villain. They’re successful, which leads the heroes to asking an important question — is the world better off with Doom in charge. However, as that argument takes off, a character that no one has seen in ages shows up with the secret to defeat — Maria Hill.

Maria Hill first debuted in the comics in 2004’s Secret War, and eventually became a huge part of Marvel as the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. until Civil War. Maria stayed important in the spy side of things, and made the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2012’s The Avengers, played by Colby Smulders. Hill became pretty popular with MCU fans, but that’s because they got to see a very different side of Hill. Hill interrupts a rather important argument, though, and she brings answers to the questions that everyone has had about Doom’s rulership.

Thor Questions the Heroes Enmity With Doom

Before Hill showed up, Thor had a very good question — is Doom the best choice for leader of Earth? Doom is a lot of things, but he takes care of his people. Thor was raised in a monarchy, and he talks about his father Odin, and compares Doom to Odin. Thor says that Doom is basically doing everything that Odin has, and this is the truth. While Doom, much like Odin, had his plans and kept his own counsel, he’s still done great things for the world. All the heroes have done since Doom took power was is fight against him, instead of allowing him to make the mistakes that all monarchs make. You can imagine how well the rest of the heroes take all of this, and it’s only as things reach a head does Hill show up, telling the heroes that she knows why the heroes have been defeated so easily by Doom over and over again.

Maria Hill’s relationship with the heroes has often been as problematic as Doom’s. Hill first took over S.H.I.E.L.D. after it was revealed that Nick Fury had led an illegal coup against Luciana Van Bardas, who was ruling Latveria while Doom was elsewhere. Hill didn’t respect the heroes at all. While Fury worked with the heroes, Hill did her job without them, and was actively antagonistic towards them. The few times she did ask them for help it was very much grudgingly, and she acted like she hated the heroes every time she was in the same room with them. This changed as the years went by, though. Hill was forced to work with the heroes through some of the most dangerous situations and learned to trust them more. She’s since become Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. again, and while she isn’t as huge an ally of the heroes as Nick Fury was, she’s still done more good than harm to them. Hill showing up with Doom’s secret is the turning point that the heroes have been asking for, and it’s about to blow One World Under Doom wide open.

Conflict Can Make Strange Bedfellows

There was a time when the heroes never would have questioned Doom taking over the world, but Thor definitely brings up some good points. However, before the conversation can go in some wild directions, Hill shows up to break the whole thing wide open. We all expected that Doom had some kind of terrible secret, and Hill showing up confirms it.

It’s pretty interesting to see Hill as an ally of the heroes. While their relationship has definitely warmed up over time, Hill was never a huge fan of the heroes. She’s the one who has always advocated for defense against the superpowered beings of the world. There was a time that if Hill came forward with information like this, no one would believe her. In fact, they might have even believed that she was trying to work against them. The heroes are desperate, and Hill might be the only hope they have in defeating Doom.

One World Under Doom #5 is on sale now