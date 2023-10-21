Marvel Teases the Horrors of Alien's Past and Present in First Look at New Series (Exclusive)

Marvel Comics has revealed the first look at the relaunch of its Alien series from writer Declan Shalvey and artist Andrea Broccardo. The duo wrapped up the first volume of their Alien run earlier in the year, and November will see a new Alien title pick up where the last series left off. Except this time, two different time periods in the history of the Xenomorphs will be explored. Whether it's in the past or the present day, the threat of the Xenomorphs is always looming large. Fans can get a first glimpse at what Shalvey and Broccardo are cooking up.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Alien #1 by Declan Shalvey and Andrea Broccardo. In addition to writing the series, Shalvey is also drawing and coloring the flashback sequences in the series. As for the pages set in the present, those come from Broccardo and colorist Ruth Redmond. The page set in the past shows a crew discovering a Xenomorph egg that begins to hatch. The pages set in the present feature a Xenomorph on an icy terrain, and a space crew discovering some of their shipmates dead and bloody, most likely from a Xenomorph attack.

"It's such a joy to continue to build out our own little corner of Marvel Comics' Alien universe with this new 'Descendant' story arc," Declan Shalvey told Marvel.com. "We're building on what we've done before (with some nods to previous stories) and get to dig a bit deeper in this arc (both figuratively and literally). It's also a real treat for me to draw a section of the story."

The exclusive preview of Alien #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 15th.