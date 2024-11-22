Marvel Teases Spider-Man Dies (Again) in Crossover With the X-Men

Spider-Man is dead. Long live Spider-Man. November’s Amazing Spider-Man #61 marked the first issue of Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness’ run on the title and the start of 8 Deaths of Spider-Man, the 10-part saga that sees Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom magically grant Spider-Man eight extra lives. Doom then declared Spider-Man as Earth’s Champion in the Covenant of Cyttorak who must battle the eight Scions of Cyttorak, children of the god of destruction: the immovable Cyttorak the Destroyer who empowers Cain Marko as his avatar, the unstoppable Juggernaut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Doom armed Spider-Man with arcane armor giving him access to the Mystic Arts and eight of the life-restoring Reeds of Raggadorr (of the Octessence, one of eight mystical entities invoked by Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme). Spider-Man died battling Cyntros, first of the Scions of Cyttorak, when he was sucked into the source of his power: a blackheart hole.

Cause of death: “Spaghettification,” one of the “most rare and excruciating deaths in the universe.” As explained by former S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson, now the embodiment of Death in the Marvel Universe, Spider-Man’s body was stretched and compressed on an atomic level as it was pulled into the gravity well of Cyntros’ black hole. The Reeds revived Spider-Man by forcing his atoms to reform in an excruciating rebirth.

Doctor Strange, in his astral form, appeared and told Spider-Man: “You’re alive and in perfect health. The bad news is you have to fight and defeat the rest of the Scions of Cyttorak… likely dying in the process… rebirthing… seven more times. If you don’t… the Earth falls.” To save the world, Spider-Man will die again… and again… and again.

It was once Strange’s duty to defeat the Scions when he often invoked the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak, but then Doom manipulated Strange into giving up the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme. Doom explained that Earth’s former Sorcerer Supreme was studying the Darkhold when he discovered the Crimson Casket of Cyttorak, who lords over the Crimson Cosmos while his Exemplars draw power from the Crimson Gem on Earth.



The Crimson Casket could protect Earth from cosmic threats, so Strange agreed to a pact with Cyttorak and a covenant was formed. In exchange for Cyttorak allowing the Casket to protect the Earthrealm, the Sorcerer Supreme would have to commit to defeating the eight Scions of Cyttorak who sought to prove themselves worthy of their father’s throne. Knowing the rivalry between Cyttorak and Raggadorr was as old as time itself, Strange used the Reeds of Raggadorr to ensure his resurrection after each death and defeat from the Scions.



Per the bargain, the Covenant demands that Earth put forth a Champion at the top of each Crimson Calendar to battle the Scions for Cyttorak’s amusement. Where Doom delegated those duties to Spider-Man, Strange himself paid the toll to maintain the Crimson Casket and protect the cosmos. Because Doom is busy saving the world he’ll rule as Emperor of the World, the task of protecting the Earth falls to Spider-Man.

Marvel’s February 2025 solicitations reveal that 8 Deaths of Spider-Man will conclude with a crossover with the new X-Men team that includes Cyttorak’s avatar: the Juggernaut. In Amazing Spider-Man #68, Spider-Man will exhaust his eighth life… and in Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths, it’s up to the X-Men to save a dead Spider-Man just in time for Doom’s reign to begin in One World Under Doom.

The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man Reading Order

Amazing Spider-Man #61: 8 Deaths of Spider-Man Part 1

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN BEGIN! The world has changed, Dcotor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor… Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to… SPIDER-MAN?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and EIGHT EXTRA LIVES with which to save the world?! True Believer, they won’t be enough…



On sale: Nov. 13, 2024

Amazing Spider-Man #62: 8 Deaths of Spider-Man Part 2

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUE! Spider-Man, one death down, faces the next SCION OF CYTTORAK! That’s right, the god Spider-Man faces is the patron of JUGGERNAUT! Juggernaut is about ten times more powerful than Spider-Man with only a fraction of Cyttorak’s power! To quote a wise philosopher… “Uh-oh.”

On sale: Nov. 27, 2024

Amazing Spider-Man #63: 8 Deaths of Spider-Man Part 3

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man finds himself face-to-face with CYRIOS, SCION OF CYTORRAK! Cyrios represents the inevitability of time and takes Spider-Man on a heartbreaking tour through Peter Parker’s past AND future in excruciating detail. How many deaths will Spider-Man spend trying to alter his past and save his future?!

On sale: Dec. 11, 2024

Amazing Spider-Man #64: 8 Deaths of Spider-Man Part 4

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Cytorrak’s most dangerous scion, CALLIX, and his deadly CRIMSON CANINES take their turn to inflict physical pain on Spider-Man. Spidey doesn’t have many deaths left to spend…

On sale: Dec. 25, 2024

Amazing Spider-Man #65: 8 Deaths of Spider-Man Part 5

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man has faced four Scions and is running out of extra lives. This issue’s scion, CYRA, represents the very power of Death Itself and makes Spider-Man watch everything he loves die. Can Spider-Man possibly withstand this punishment?



On sale: Jan. 8, 2025

Amazing Spider-Man #65.Deaths: 8 Deaths of Spider-Man Part 6 (Bonus Issue)

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! While Spider-Man is facing the Scion who wields the power of Death, the new EMBODIMENT of death, PHIL COULSON, gets to know his powers better. Phil has always been there to help heroes in every way he can, but can he help Spider-Man to save our universe?

On sale: Jan. 15, 2025

Amazing Spider-Man #66: 8 Deaths of Spider-Man Part 7

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES! Spider-Man has been broken, and someone needs to pick up the pieces. Maybe an old flame? Now that the CHAMPION has fallen, can the universe withstand what comes next? Are there any who can stand in the way of an inevitable god?

On sale: Jan. 22, 2025

Amazing Spider-Man #67: 8 Deaths of Spider-Man Part 8

With his patron, Cyttorak, attacking the world, Juggernaut won’t just sit aside. But he’s not a solo act… The X-Men get involved to help Spider-Man save the world!



On sale: Feb. 12, 2025

Amazing Spider-Man #68: 8 Deaths of Spider-Man Part 9

The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man continues! The Scions of Cytorrak are too much and Spider-Man has used up ALL of his lives. Is this the FINAL death of Spider-Man!?

On sale: Feb. 19, 2025

Amazing Spider-Man #68.Deaths: 8 Deaths of Spider-Man Part 10 (Finale)

With Spider-Man now DEAD, it’s up to the X-Men to win the day and save the universe. But why are they fighting EACH OTHER?!?!

On sale: Feb. 26, 2025



