Marvel and Planet of the Apes Crossover Covers Revealed

Marvel has revealed new variants crossing its superheroes over into the Planet of the Apes. Marvel announced earlier this year that it would publish new Planet of the Apes comics beginning in 2023. To celebrate, the publisher will release variant covers in which Marvel heroes crossover with the Planet of the Apes franchise across various titles. There are more than 25 covers from various popular Marvel Comics artists. Marvel Comics has a history with Planet of the Apes, having published comics based on the film series in 1974. In 1975, Marvel published Adventures on the Planet of the Apes, adapting the Planet of the Apes films.

"We're thrilled to welcome Planet of the Apes back to the House of Ideas!" Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said in the press release announcing Marvel's plans to publish new Planet of the Apes comics. "The new saga in the pipeline is going explore the limits of what this beloved franchise has to offer through bold comics storytelling, and we look forward to setting foot on this new adventure!"

The Planet of the Apes covers will be released throughout all four weeks of February. The full list follows, along with a few examples provided by Marvel.

On Sale 2/1

AVENGERS #65 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #9 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIĆ

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #3 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

MOON KNIGHT #20 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

SCARLET WITCH #2 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #1 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VENOM #16 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY BJORN BARENDS

X-FORCE #37 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY ALAN DAVIS



On Sale 2/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #1 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

BLACK PANTHER #14 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #10 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

DAREDEVIL #8 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

GHOST RIDER #11 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY



On Sale 2/15

AVENGERS FOREVER #14 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY DAVID TALASKI

CAPTAIN MARVEL #46 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

FANTASTIC FOUR #4 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

HULK #12 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #3 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

MARAUDERS #11 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #3 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

SPIDER-MAN #5 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

WOLVERINE #30 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND



On Sale 2/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

DEADPOOL #4 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY MIKE McKONE

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #4 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

IMMORAL X-MEN #1 PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO