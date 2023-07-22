Marvel Announces Two New Rob Liefeld Series For 2024

Two new Marvel books are on the way from Deadpool's Rob Liefeld. On Friday, during both the Diamond Retailer Lunch and the Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics debuted the first look at two new series that will be published at some point in 2024. This includes Time to Kill, the promo art of which features Major X, the new Liefeld-created character who debuted with great fanfare in 2019. There is also First Contact, the promo art of which shows Cable surrounded by the original five X-Men. While there's no telling what the plot of either Time to Kill or First Contact will entail, as well as when either series will make its debut, fans of Liefeld and his distinct brand of storytelling will surely be excited.

"Between Cable, Deadpool and Major X, I have a ton of stories that I still have yet to tell, and I feel like I'm in my prime," Liefeld told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "I really like the way the work is coming out. And before I go completely blind or my hand fails me or I die of an overdose of energy, I'm trying to get all these stories told. The Cable story that I have is a great story because it deals with the past and the present simultaneously. And that's all I'll say. I'm hoping, given that I'm in the back half of drawing Deadpool: Badder Blood #4, so that's the September issue. And then I'll wrap up Deadpool: Badder Blood. And so I just want to keep crossing off the last bunch of projects that I have with Marvel because I mean, I'm not going to kid myself. I don't think that I have another five years of this stuff in me."

"I know there are some really robust creators out there, but I have been producing around a hundred or so, 120 pages a year, which is not a big number, but it's way bigger than most of my peer group. I'm still the old man who, I'm obsessed with comics. I love comics. I want to make comics. I draw comics on Big 11 x 17 boards. I don't draw them on an iPad. It's a more laborious thing. Start top left, go bottom, right 11 x 17. I'm doing what I did when I was a teenager, so I'm not sure how much more I have left in me. So I'm just trying to bucket list everything I can. So this one Cable story, I believe would be my last story. I think there's a sequel to Major X, and I really believe Deadpool: Badder Blood will warrant the trilogy, the final, the Baddest Blood. Okay. So take that."

Who Is Marvel's Major X?

In 2019, it was revealed that Major X is really Alexander Nathaniel Summers, Cable's son from a unique corner of the Marvel mythos.

"Major X comes from a realm, another plane, called 'The X-istence.' It is populated only by mutants," Liefeld explained. "It's their special place. They're happy. They're living in harmony. The events that cause this portal to open, and for this 'The X-istence' to exist at all are subjects we deal with, and we answer. The absolute formation of The X-istence. Major X hails from there, and his home, the reason he's here encountering the current modern-day Marvel mutant landscape, is because The X-istence has been destroyed, and he is on a journey to restore his home."

As mentioned above, both Time to Kill and First Contact will debut sometime in 2024.