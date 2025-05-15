Marvel Previews: Spider-Man Meets the Ultimate X-Men and Shang-Chi Hits the Ultimates

The Ultimates are dead. Or at least they will be if Tony Stark’s superhero insurgents, the Ultimates 3.0, can’t prevent a disastrous future where Earth’s mightiest heroes die at the hands of the Hulk. The team’s first encounter with the Incredible Enlightened Hulk and his Immortal Weapons in the Immortal City of K’un-Lun left the teenage Tony in critical condition back in Ultimates #6, where Hulk smashed the armored avenger Iron Lad as his gamma-powered martial arts monsters thrashed his teammates.

Tony has spent the past five issues repairing his broken body, but in Ultimates #12, Iron Lad is back on the frontlines alongside Captain America (Steve Rogers), Thor, Sif, She-Hulk (Lejori Joena Zakaria), Giant-Man (Hank Pym), Wasp (Janet van Dyne), Hawkeye (Charli Ramsey), America Chavez, the Human Torch (Jim Hammond), and Doom (Reed Richards).

Doom knows something about the team’s shared “nightmare” that is a glimpse into a possible future where the Hulk and his Immortal Weapons have brutally slaughtered the Ultimates assembled by Tony to stop the Maker, the villainous Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe who is due to return in seven months’ time.

tony stark/iron lad covers May’s ultimates #12

Just when the Ultimates must assemble, secrets threaten to tear the team apart. Not only is there a ticking clock counting down to the Maker’s return, but a traitor on the Ultimates is feeding intel to Nick Fury, the Life Model Decoy Director of H.A.N.D. (Heroic Anomaly Neutralization Directorate, which is controlled by the Maker’s Council of supervillains that includes the Hulk).

While the Hulk’s Children of Eternal Light cult controls China, the region will soon know the legendary Deadly Hands of Kung Fu. Chinese superhero Shang-Chi is set to debut in Ultimates #15 in August, a month that also marks the first appearance of Ultimate Angel in the pages of Ultimate Wolverine #8.

In the just-revealed August solicitations below, Marvel previews a reunion between Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, Harry Osborn’s Green Goblin, and Gwen Stacy’s Mysterio, and a crossover between the Miles Morales Spider-Man and the Ultimate X-Men’s Maystorm and Nico Minoru in the Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion event bringing the wall-crawler from Earth-616 to Earth-6160.

Spider-Man and the X-Men will battle the Silver Samurai (Kenuichio Harada), a member of the Maker’s Council who leads the Hi No Kuni region (formerly Japan) with Viper, Voice of the Rising Sun (Aida), and the Sun Emperor Sunfire (Shiro Yoshida).

Ultimate Wolverine #8

WOLVERINE VS. ULTIMATE ANGEL! The Opposition infiltrates a facility holding a group of high-powered mutants! And Winter Soldier’s handler has a sinister plot to destroy the Opposition once and for all…

On sale: August 6

Ultimate X-Men #18

INSIDE THE ASTRAL PLANE! ARMOR’S SOUL IS ON THE LINE! The Children of the Atom’s sinister plot leads to the Astral Plane! The X-Men have journeyed there, but that’s only the beginning! What horrors await in the climactic finale of the third story arc of ULTIMATE X-MEN?

On sale: August 6

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #3

MILES’ FIRST CONFRONTATION WITH THE MAKER’S COUNCIL! Silver Samurai attacks interloper Miles Morales! Fortunately, a band of mutants calling themselves the X-Men come to his aid! What will Miles make of the dark history of this alternate universe now that he is faced with the reality of what the Maker has done?

On sale: August 13

Ultimates #15

THE MONK, THE DRAGON AND THE FIST: SHANG-CHI! The Ultimates return to the site of their untimely deaths at the hands of the Hulk and encounter a young boy who has been starting his own insurgency.

On sale: August 13

Ultimate Black Panther #19

VIBRANIUM’S MYSTERIES AND THE BLACK PANTHER! T’Challa leads a campaign against Adi and his associates, the monsters of Vibranium Incarnate! Meanwhile, his trusted confidants must protect Wakanda when the Vodu-Khan want to advance their own prophecies!

On sale: August 20

Ultimate Spider-Man #20

MY DINNER WITH HARRY! Harry Osborn lives! Peter and Mary Jane have another fateful dinner with Harry and Gwen…

On sale: August 27