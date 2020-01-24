Ghost Rider Gets New Ride and It Is a Flaming Spaceship

This spring, Marvel is launching its first event of the year, the worlds-colliding Empyre mega-event featuring the likes of the Avengers and Fantastic Four taking on Hulkling and his new armada of Kree and Skrull soldiers. The House of Ideas has long teased the lasting effects of the Empyre fallout and judging by the preview pages released, one of those lasting effects seems to be

Ghost Rider‘s fiery new method of transportation.

On a beautiful splash from Valerio Schiti, Robbie Reyes is driving a massive space ship, which just so happens to be completely engulfed in flames. At the very least, it’s certainly a major change from the Hell Charger he’s become known to drive.

Reyes isn’t that much of a stranger to the cosmos. Thanks to Jason Aaron and Ed McGuiness’s current Avengers run, the Spirit of Vengeance has been helping track down a new Starbrand. In that series, the Avengers were able to retrofit his Hell Charger to make it spaceworthy. As you can see above, the ship bears little resemblance to a car so either the Hell Charger is getting a serious upgrade or Ghost Rider is commandeering an alien ship. Either way, we need to see this play out soon as possible.

Empyre #1 is due out April 15th. You can read the first issue’s full solicitation below.

The Kree and the Skrulls have united under a new emperor – and their war fleet is on a collision course for our world. On the moon, the Avengers are ready to strike with the full power of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Approaching from outer space, the Fantastic Four are seeking a diplomatic solution. If the two teams can’t work together to save the day, things can only get worse…

56 PGs./Rated T+…$5.99